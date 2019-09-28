MOUNT CARMEL — Mount Carmel came to Jazz Diminick Field with a bit of a chip on its shoulder Friday.
After North Schuylkill ran over the Red Tornadoes in the second half last week, they wanted to make a statement with 4-1 Mifflinburg making its first trip to the hallowed Silver Bowl.
“After that loss, we felt we had to make a statement,” Mount Carmel running back/safety Shane Weidner said. “I feel like tonight was our statement game.”
The Red Tornadoes rolled up 370 rushing yards led by Weidner’s 171 yards on 12 carries and posted a 49-13 win over the Wildcats in Heartland Athletic Conference crossover game.
“I thought we ran the ball well. We always try to take what the defense gives us, and (Mifflinburg) was playing their secondary really far off,” Mount Carmel coach John Darrah said. “It allowed us to run our powers and our counters — which are our bread and butter. I thought our kids blocked them well, then our backs did a great job of making them miss on the second level.”
Mount Carmel (4-2) jumped on top 14-0, getting two big plays in the first quarter. The first occurred with 7:59 left when Noah Berkoski took a counter handoff 44 yards down the left side for a touchdown. With 3:46 left Tom Reisinger found Jack Chapman for the first of his three touchdowns, this from 56 yards out to cap a three-play, 86-yard drive.
Mifflinburg (4-2) seemed to settle in, marching 72 yards in seven plays to score on Andrew Diehl’s 9-yard run with 52 seconds left in the second quarter which cut the lead to 14-7.
The Wildcats forced a punt on the next Mount Carmel drive, but Mifflinburg’s offense couldn’t capitalize and the Red Tornadoes came up with another big play. Weidner carried the ball up the middle 62 yards, breaking two tackles, to give Mount Carmel a 21-7 advantage.
Mifflinburg put together another drive, but came up a yard short on fourth-and-4 from the Mount Carmel 30 with 2:52 left in the first half. Mount Carmel nearly scored again, but Nate Rosen recovered a fumble in the end zone with 27.9 seconds left for the Wildcats.
Mifflinburg’s comeback hopes took a hit when the area’s second-leading rusher — Mason Breed — was unable to play in the second half.
The teams exchanged punts to open the third quarter, and Mount Carmel downed Chapman’s punt at the Mifflinburg 4. On the very next play, Chapman stepped in front a pass intended for Rylee Stahl (10 catches, 103 yards) and returned it 5 yards for a Mount Carmel TD, giving the Red Tornadoes a 28-7 lead with 8:25 left in the third.
After a quick three-and-out for Mifflinburg, Dylan Pupo ripped off a 58-yard TD on a counter play — Mount Carmel’s fourth scoring play of at least 40 yards in the game — for a 35-7 advantage with 6:27 left in the third quarter.
“I was happy with how our defense played in the second half. I really thought in the first half we were being over-aggressive and trying to make the big play,” Darrah said. “Once we started just playing assignment football we did a much better job.”
Chapman added a 16-yard TD catch in the fourth quarter, and Garrett Varano set up his own 1-yard TD run to account for the other Mount Carmel scores.
Mifflinburg’s reserves put together a nice drive in the fourth quarter. Jacob Reitz guided the team on a seven-play, 80-yard drive, capped by a 35-yard TD pass to Michael Antonyuk.
MOUNT CARMEL 49, MIFFLINBURG 13
Mifflinburg (4-2)`7`0`0`6 — 13
Mount Carmel (4-2)`14`7`14`14 — 49
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
MC-Noah Berkoski 44 run (Julian Stellar kick)
MC-Jack Chapman 56 pass from Tom Reisinger (Stellar kick)
Miff-Andrew Deihl 9 run (Gabe Stettler kick)
Second quarter
MC-Shane Weidner 62 run (Stellar kick)
Third quarter
MC-Chapman 5 interception return (Stellar kick)
MC-Dylan Pupo 58 run (Stellar kick)
Fourth quarter
MC-Chapman 16 pass from Reisinger (Stellar kick)
Miff-Michael Antonyuk 35 pass from Jacob Reitz (pass failed)
MC-Garrett Varano 1 run (Stellar kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
`Miff`MC
First downs`17`16
Rushes-net yards`40-130`37-370
Passing yards`163`84
Passing`15-25-1`3-7-0
Fumbles-lost`1-1`2-2
Penatlies-yards`8-64`9-97
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Mifflinburg: Mason Breed 15-36; Andrew Diehl 5-29, TD; Jacob Reitz 4-18; Rylee Stahl 2-17; Logan Lloyd 3-9; Gary DeGroat, Jr., 7-11; Ethan Hoy 1-8; Leroy Simpson 3-2. Mount Carmel: Shane Weidner 12-171, TD; Noah Berkoski 3-60, TD; Dylan Pupo 3-56, TD; Garrett Varano 2-38, TD; Joey Bendas 6-37; Julian Stellar 3-27; Damon Backes 2-17; Damon Dowkus 1-5; Pedro Feliciano 2-5; Tom Reisinger 3-4.
PASSING — Mifflinburg: DeGroat, Jr., 12-19-1, 92 yards; Reitz 5-6-0, 71 yards, TD. Mount Carmel: Reisinger 3-7-0, 84 yards, 2 TDs.
RECEIVING — Mifflinburg: Stahl 10-104; Michael Antonyuk 1-35, TD; Jarrett Miller 2-13; Jacob Binagman 1-6; Breed 1-5. Mount Carmel: Jack Chapman 2-72, 2 TDs; Logan Wills 1-12.