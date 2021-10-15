WILLIAMSPORT — The shootout display put on by Mount Carmel and Loyalsock at Kenneth M. Robbins Stadium Friday night had no shortage of offensive fireworks.
The pair of Heartland Athletic Conference-Division III teams combined for 101 points, 53 first downs and 919 total yards of offense, but it was the Red Tornadoes who prevailed in the end, 60-41.
The Red Tornadoes’ 60 points were their most in a single game since a 70-28 win at Milton on Oct. 6, 2017.
Eleven Mount Carmel (6-2, 3-1) ballcarriers combined for 539 rushing yards on 72 carries, showing not only how talented the Red Tornadoes are at running back, but how deep they are at the position as well.
“We pride ourselves on getting a lot of guys the ball,” Mount Carmel coach John Darrah said. “Our scheme isn’t too complicated. It’s pretty simple, so that allows us to train a multitude of different guys at the same position. Every guy that went in there tonight made the most of their opportunities and did a really good job for us.”
At the forefront of Mount Carmel’s ground game efforts was quarterback Pedro Feliciano, who posted 101 yards on 16 attempts while doubling the rushing touchdown total on his senior campaign from four to eight.
Fellow senior Thomas Davitt ran for a game-high 113 yards as well, also having 16 carries.
“It’s what makes our offense special,” Feliciano said of his squad’s talented backfield depth. “When people think about Mount Carmel, they think about how we run the ball. We have great blocking and so many solid backs where we can put anyone in there and know that they’ll do the job. We just have to continue to run behind our big men up front.”
With Loyalsock (3-4, 1-2) trailing just 14-13 at halftime after quarterback Tyler Gee hurled for 169 yards on 11-of-16 passing in the first half, Mount Carmel’s sideline knew it would have to limit Gee’s opportunities coming out of the break.
The Red Tornadoes did just that, scoring three touchdowns and converting on all three two-point conversion attempts in the third quarter thanks in large part to back-to-back beautiful onside kicks by senior captain Julien Stellar.
Stellar, the team’s feature back, was sidelined for much of the first half after sustaining an arm injury in the first quarter.
Instead of letting that stop him from contributing, he still played defense and reassumed kicking responsibilities in the second half, including the pair of onside kicks that were recovered by Davitt and Michael Farronato, respectively.
Because of Mount Carmel’s resurgence on offense and special teams, Loyalsock was prohibited from running a single offensive play for the first 13 minutes and 14 seconds of the second half.
“Kudos to Stellar for going out there and kicking two beautiful onside kicks,” Feliciano said. “We were starting with the ball at midfield every drive and still putting together long drives. After we recovered the second onside kick, it was over for (Loyalsock).
“Since day one of summer practice, he has always been that guy. Everyone is looking up to him. What he did tonight is just going to inspire us to play even harder in every game the rest of the season. He’s a fighter, and we all love him for it. We went out and got the win for him.”
Gee completed all eight of his pass attempts in the second half, including three for touchdowns of 28, 22 and 30 yards, respectively, to allow him to finish 19-of-24 for 289 yards and four touchdowns, as well as a team-best 38 yards and a score on the ground.
“We had a few times where we thought we could’ve stretched our lead and be able to slow down a little bit, but they just kept scoring,” Darrah said. “They have a lot of good athletes, so as they kept scoring, it forced us to keep the pressure on with our own offense. It was a shootout — a crazy one.”
MOUNT CARMEL 60, LOYALSOCK 41
Mount Carmel;6;8;24;22 — 60
Loyalsock;0;13;8;20 — 41
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
MC-Michael Farronato 12 run (kick failed), 3:20.
Second quarter
L-Rian Glunk 18 pass from Tyler Gee (Evan Anderson kick), 11:54.
MC-Pedro Feliciano 11 run (Julien Stellar run), 9:03.
L-Gee 1 run (kick failed), 6:07.
Third quarter
MC-Feliciano 3 run (Feliciano run), 7:43.
L-Naz Smith 76 kick return (Gage Patterson pass from Gee), 7:27.
MC-Feliciano 3 run (Thomas Davitt run), 4:57.
MC-Feliciano 3 run (Davitt run), 2:35.
Fourth quarter
MC-Luke Blessing 2 run (Garrett Varano run), 10:42.
L-Jerval Weeks-Shuler 36 pass from Gee (Gee run), 9:08.
MC-Jacob Schultz 45 pass from Feliciano (Stellar kick), 8:29.
L-Weeks-Shuler 22 pass from Gee (pass failed), 6:01.
MC-Xaviar Diaz 55 run (Stellar kick), 5:09.
L-Davion Hill 30 pass from Gee (pass failed), 4:48.
TEAM STATISTICS
;MC;L
First downs;36;17
Rushing-yards;72-539;23-46
Passing;1-3-1;19-24-0
Passing yards;45;289
Total yards;584;335
Fumbles-lost;3-1;4-2
Penalties-yards;0-0;2-15
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Mount Carmel: Thomas Davitt 16-113; Pedro Feliciano 16-101, 4 TDs; Michael Farronato 11-83, TD; Garrett Varano 7-73; Xaviar Diaz 3-58, TD; Cole Spears 7-55; Julien Stellar 4-18; Ryan Weidner 3-17; Andrew Lukoskie 1-11; Luke Blessing 2-8, TD; Matt Balichik 1-7; TEAM 1-(-5). Loyalsock: Tyler Gee 11-38, TD; Davion Hill 10-5; Rian Glunk 1-3; Will Burdett 1-0.
PASSING — Mount Carmel: Feliciano 1-3-1, 45 yards, TD. Loyalsock: Gee 19-24-0, 289 yards, 4 TDs.
RECEIVING — Mount Carmel: Jacob Schultz 1-45, TD. Loyalsock: Jerval Weeks-Shuler 5-89, 2 TDs; Glunk 6-79, TD; Hill 3-56, TD; Brendan Clark 4-53; Naz Smith 1-12.