MOUNT CARMEL — For a time in Saturday's District 4 Class 2A semifinal Saturday, Troy matched Mount Carmel's physicality on the lines.
In the end, Mount Carmel did what it often does and wore down its opposition.
The Red Tornadoes ran for 317 yards on its way to a 35-7 win over the Trojans, setting up a district championship game against Southern Columbia next week.
"They're a physical team. They really have some tough kids and gave us something we weren't necessarily thinking they were going to do defensively. I think once we figured it out, we did pretty well and got to our assignments, and had some big runs there in the second half," said Mount Carmel coach John Darrah. "They were definitely a tough team. They're very similar to us in many ways, and they play really hard."
Julien Stellar led the way with 92 yards on 14 carries. A 13-yard touchdown run put the Red Tornadoes on the scoreboard late in the first quarter, and capped an 11-play, 69-yard drive that took 5:04 after the teams exchanged punts early.
Another long drive — this one 14 plays and 88 yards in 7:16 — was capped by Pedro Feliciano's 2-yard touchdown run to put the Red Tornadoes ahead 13-0 in the second quarter.
"That's the way that you play football, and that's our game (long drives), and all of the teams left in this area play football that way," said Troy coach Jim Smith. "I take a lot of pride in how that football is played, and so does Mount Carmel."
Troy received the second-half kickoff but was forced to punt, and Mount Carmel took over at its own 26. This time, a long, clock-chewing drive wasn't required, as Stellar got loose for a 44-yard touchdown run to put the Red Tornados up 21-0 at the 5:16 mark of the third quarter.
The Trojans got a 54-yard reception by Gavin Cohick on a 3rd-and-6 from their own 24 to flip field position. Later in the drive, freshman quarterback Evan Woodward ran it in from 3 yards out to cut Mount Carmel's lead to 21-7 with 41 seconds left in the third quarter.
Mount Carmel answered right back. On his only carry of the game, Michael Farronato took a handoff and went 33 yards around the left end of the line on just the third play of Mount Carmel's ensuing drive to put the Red Tornados up 28-7 early in the fourth quarter.
Later in the quarter, Xaviar Diaz put the exclamation point in the victory with a 52-yard touchdown run on fourth-and-7.
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 2A QUARTERFINAL
MOUNT CARMEL 35, TROY 7
Troy (8-4);0;0;7;0 — 7
Mount Carmel (10-2);7;6;8;14 — 35
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
MC-Julien Stellar 13 run (Stellar kick)
Second quarter
MC-Pedro Feliciano 2 run (kick failed)
Third quarter
MC-Stellar 44 run (Stellar run)
T-Evan Woodward 3 run (Justice Chimics kick),
Fourth quarter
MC-Michael Farronato 33 run (Stellar kick)
MC-Xaviar Diaz 52 run (Stellar kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
;T;MC
First downs;11;18
Rushes-yards;35-73;44-317
Passing yards;103;7
Passing;4-12-2;1-3-1
Fumbles-lost;2-1;0-0
Penalties-yards;2-30;4-40
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Troy: Evan Woodward 14-15, TD; Cody Johnson 9-30; Gavin Cohick 6-10; Justice Chimics 5-12; Jackson Taylor 1-6. Mount Carmel: Julien Stellar 14-92, 2 TDs; Pedro Feliciano 9-47, TD; Thomas Davitt 8-33; Xaviar Diaz 5-80, TD; Ryan Weidner 3-26; Cole Spears 2-10; Michael Farronato 1-33, TD; Matt Balichik 1-(-1); Ethan Urbanowicz 1-(-3).
PASSING — Troy: Woodward 3-10-1, 91 yards; Chimics 1-2-1, 12 yards. Mount Carmel: Feliciano 1-3-1, 7 yards.
RECEIVING — Troy: Chimics 2-37; Cohick 1-54; Mason Woodward 1-12. Mount Carmel: Weidner 1-7.