COAL TOWNSHIP — The cheers coming out of the visitors' locker room sounded like the Mount Carmel girls basketball team won another state championship on Friday night at Shamokin Area High School.
However, it was a mid-January Heartland Athletic Conference crossover game — granted between two fierce rivals.
"This year is like a whole new team, so really coming together to step up and beat a really good team," Mount Carmel junior Jenna Pizzoli said, "it really meant a lot to us, being a new team and young."
Pizzoli had a game-high 17 points, and Mount Carmel harassed Shamokin into 31 turnovers as the Red Tornadoes ended the Indians' eight-game winning streak to start the season, 52-32, at a raucous Purple Palace.
"It took us a little while to settle down," Mount Carmel coach Lisa Varano said. "Shamokin's a good team. You don't win all those games if you're not. They rattled us a little bit early in the game."
Both teams started slowly — neither team had a field goal for the first three minutes — before a Pizzoli putback gave Mount Carmel an early 8-6 lead. The Indians had their best offensive stretch of the game, getting a 3-pointer from Ana Wetzel and a jumper from Des Michaels to take a 12-8 lead with 2:32 left in the first quarter.
"We knew we needed to get some stops to get our offense going," Pizzoli said.
That was the final Shamokin field goal for nearly 10 minutes, as Mount Carmel scored 20 unanswered points to take control of the game.
Alyssa Reisinger started the spurt with back-to-back buckets — one off a pretty feed from Rachel Witkoski and the other a putback — and Witkoski and Pizzoli capped the spurt with back-to-back 3-pointers to give Mount Carmel a 28-12 lead with 3:30 left in the first half.
It was a tribute to the Red Tornadoes' pressure defense that forced 31 Shamokin turnovers, and their ability on the offensive glass. Mount Carmel (10-1) had 17 offensive rebounds in the game.
"We feed off our defense. The crowd gets into it; our bench gets into it," Pizzoli said. "It's great."
Varano added: "I just go back to our defense. When you hold a team to 32 points, you're going to win most of those games. We just needed to turn them over to get our offense started."
The Indians managed just two field goals in 14:41 of game play as Mount Carmel opened up a 41-16 lead when Pizzoli knocked down two foul shots with 3:41 left in the third quarter.
Shamokin finally got on track offensively as Ally Wuagh scored seven of her eight points in the third quarter — including six in a row to pull the Indians back to within 41-22.
Katie Witkoski ended any hopes of a comeback threat with back-to-back buckets to open the fourth quarter to push the Mount Carmel lead back to 23 points.
Pizzoli had seven rebounds and four steals along with her game-high 17 points. Reisinger finished with 13 points and seven rebounds. Mia Chapman had seven steals.
Waugh and Des Michaels each had eight points to lead the Indians.
MOUNT CARMEL 52, SHAMOKIN 32
Mount Carmel (10-1) 52
Mia Chapman 1 2-2 4; Jenna Pizzoli 6 4-6 17; Rachel Witkoski 1 0-0 3; Katie Witkoski 3 0-0 6; Alyssa Reisinger 5 3-8 13; Ava Chapman 0 2-2 2; Brynn Evert 1 4-6 7; Sydney Reed 0 0-2 0. Totals 17 15-26 52.
3-point goals: Pizzoli, R. Witkoski, Evert.
Did not score: Karli Berkowski, Sarah Sosky.
Shamokin (8-1) 32
Carly Nye 2 0-0 4; Des Michaels 4 0-0 8; Madi Lippay 1 1-4 3; Ally Waugh 3 1-3 8; Delilah Nazih 1 2-6 4; Ana Wetzel 2 0-0 5. Totals 13 4-13 32.
3-point goals: Waugh, Wetzel.
Did not score: Payton Puttman.
Score by quarters
Mount Carmel;15;13;15;9 — 52
Shamokin;12;2;10;8 — 32