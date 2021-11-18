When state powers Mount Carmel and Southern Columbia first got together on the football field, the game between the two next-door neighbors was a novelty.
Both programs had state championship pedigrees — Mount Carmel in Class 2A and Southern Columbia in A — and the hype surrounding the games was palpable throughout both communities.
When it came to the state playoffs, many of the fans rooted for both teams to win state titles.
That was in 1996, and the series was competitive for a few years before the Tigers took off for another stratosphere with Southern moving up to join Mount Carmel in Class 2A.
The games became lopsided, with the Tigers owning a 13-game winning streak before the last Mount Carmel win in 2012. Since 2016, Southern and Mount Carmel have met twice in four of the five seasons, with the second coming in the District 4 Class 2A championship game.
The fifth title game between the Tigers (11-1) and Red Tornadoes (10-2) kicks off at 7 p.m. tonight at Jim Roth Field at Tiger Stadium.
Tonight’s winner will host a state quarterfinal next Friday versus the District 6 champion (either Richland or Forest Hills), and the other will pack up the equipment for another year.
Mount Carmel again has a team capable of beating many of those who will be navigating the tournament, but the only way to get the chance is to beat the Goliath on the other side of the mountain.
“We have a really good football team, and we think we can do some damage (in the state playoffs),” seventh-year coach and former Red Tornado standout John Darrah said.
“This is a game we have to get by to get that opportunity and, unfortunately, we haven’t been able to do it yet,” said Darrah, who is 51-29 at his alma mater.
So, what is the answer?
“We will just keep pushing forward until we get there,” he said.
One thing Darrah and his staff have tried to do is limit the number of two-way players in an attempt to even the playing field as the Tigers have only two players going both ways, seniors Gavin Garcia (halfback/cornerback) and Jake Rose (wide receiver/cornerback).
“That’s something we’ve been working on,” Darrah said, “trying to develop more depth and more one-way players. We have been rotating our backs to keep them as fresh as possible.”
That effort shows in the fact that nine players have rushed for triple-digit yardage this season. In addition, 17 players have scored at least one point, the most in program history, according to longtime statistician Jose Gonzalo.
Senior quarterback Pedro Feliciano leads the way out of Darrah’s single-wing attack with 893 yards and 13 TDs, followed closely by senior running back Julian Stellar with 852 and 15 TDs.
Southern Columbia coach Jim Roth said that none of his team’s opponents run the offense that Mount Carmel does, and it challenges a defense.
“They run the quarterback as the main, or one of the main ballcarriers, but they are faking to the halfback, they’re faking to the wing,” Roth said.
“It starts with the front four. They are real important against this team,” Roth said. “The scheme they run, they get so many people to the point of attack and if they get those tackles and ends where the play is going and they get a push and get people up on the linebackers, they get room to run.”
He said that, in the first game this year, the Southern front four did an excellent job of controlling their area.
And that is an accomplishment considering the Mount Carmel line is one of the biggest in the state, Roth said.
The Mount Carmel offensive line consists of junior tackle Matt Kelley (6-foot-4, 330 pounds), senior tackle Michael Keer (6-4, 235), junior center Kelin Geary (6-0, 250), junior guard Nick Nestico (6-1, 260) and senior guard Dalton Moser (6-1, 205). Junior tight end Matt Schiccatano adds more beef at 6-4, 260.
The challenge for Darrah’s group, he said, is to cut down the Tigers’ explosive plays.
Now that the Tigers have a healthy backfield, it is tough to key on anyone. Although returning state Player of the Year, halfback Garcia has 1,738 yards on only 131 carries (and 28 TDs), senior halfback Braeden Wisloski has 541 yards and six TDs and junior fullback Wes Barnes has 631 yards and nine scores.
Senior Jake Rose has 22 catches for 458 yards and seven TD, and Garcia has nine for 192 and four scores.
“They have speed and good athletes, but it’s a matter of explosive plays,” Darrah said. “Last week they only ran a few plays but scored a bunch of points against South (Williamsport in the district semifinals). But they can make those big plays at any time.”
Both teams have played well defensively. Stellar and senior Tom Davitt lead the Red Tornadoes with 80 and 78 tackles, respectively, and Scicchitano has 6.5 sacks and nine quarterback hurries.
Junior free safety Garrett Varano, who has missed the last four games with an injury and is not expected to dress tonight, has three interceptions.
For the Tigers, sophomore linebacker Garrett Garcia leads the team with 154 tackles and three sacks; senior defensive end Derek Berlitz has 65 tackles (50 solo) and 8.5 sacks, and senior linebacker Mike Zsido has 71 tackles and 2.5 sacks. Gavin Garcia has three interceptions, one of which he returned for a score.