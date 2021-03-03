MOUNT CARMEL — Lauren Shedleski hit three 3-pointers as Mount Carmel scored 31 first-quarter points on its way to a 59-27 win over East Juniata on Tuesday in a District 4 Class 2A girls basketball quarterfinal.
Shedleski finished with a game-high 13 points, and was one of three Red Tornadoes (14-5) to reach double-digit scoring. Dani Rae Renno scored eight of her 11 points in the first half, and Alyssa Reisinger scored all 10 of her points in the first half for Mount Carmel.
The Red Tornadoes, seeded second, will next play No. 3 South Williamsport in the district semifinals, scheduled for Saturday at 1 p.m.
Seven Mount Carmel players scored in the first quarter. The Red Tornadoes scored 28 points over the final three quarters.
Alyssa Robinson hit a pair of 3-pointers to lead the Tigers (9-7), who trailed 31-9 after the first quarter.
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 2A
Quarterfinal
Mount Carmel 59, East Juniata 27
East Juniata (9-7) 27
Cypress Feltman 1 2-2 4, Amara Brubaker 2 1-2 5, Marissa Coudriet 2 0-0 4, Isabel Naylor 2 0-0 4, Leah Sankey 2 0-0 4, Alyssa Robinson 2 0-0 6. Totals 11 3-4 27.
3-point goals: Robinson 2.
Did not score: Lexi Stuck, Carlee Barrick, Sara Brackbill, Grace Hibbs, Paige Ritzman.
Mount Carmel (14-5) 59
Lauren Ayres 2 0-0 4, Mia Chapman 2 0-0 4, Caroline Fletcher 2 2-4 6, Lauren Shedleski 5 0-0 13, Dani Rae Renno 5 0-0 11, Jenna Pizzoli 1 0-0 2, Katie Witkoski 1 0-0 3, Alyssa Reisinger 4 2-2 10, Molly McCracken 1 0-0 2, Maggie McCracken 2 0-0 4. Totals 25 4-6 59.
3-point goals: Shedleski 3, Renno, Witkoski.
Did not score: Rachel Witkoski, Ava Chapman, Sydney Reed, Sarah Sosky.
Score by quarters
East Juniata 9 7 4 7 — 27
Mount Carmel 31 14 12 2 — 59
n Southern Columbia 58,
Muncy 24
CATAWISSA — The top-seeded Tigers held the Indians to three first-quarter points on the way to a big win in a District 4 Class 2A quarterfinal.
Southern Columbia (15-4) led 19-3 after the first quarter, and 27-9 at halftime. The Tigers are scheduled to host fourth-seeded Northeast Bradford in a semifinal Saturday at 1 p.m. The Panthers beat Wyalusing 55-36.
Ava Novak scored seven of her game-high 15 points in the third quarter as Southern Columbia outscored Muncy 21-8 over the eight-minute stretch. Ally Griscavage and Grace Callahan each added 11 points in the win. Griscavage scored nine of her points after halftime, and Callahan hit three 3-pointers.
Muncy (8-7) was led by eight points from Bell Hitesman, who scored all three of the Indians’ first-quarter points.
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 2A
Quarterfinal
Southern Columbia 58, Muncy 24
Muncy (8-7) 24
Casey Fry 1 0-0 2, Avery Bigelow 0 1-2 1, Arianna Copeland 0 4-8 4, Bell Hitesman 3 2-6 8, Brandi Hitesman 3 0-0 6, Kaylin Rice 0 0-2 0, Nolah Moyer 1 0-0 3. Totals 8 7-16 24.
3-point goals: Moyer.
Did not score: Neveah Matlack, Anna Seeley, Kylee Jacobs.
Southern Columbia (15-4) 58
Faith Callahan 2 0-0 6, Grace Callahan 4 0-0 11, Ally Griscavage 5 1-3 11, Summer Tillett 2 0-0 4, Loren Gehret 1 0-0 3, Maddie Griscavage 2 0-0 5, Ava Novak 5 3-4 15, Colby Bernhard 1 0-0 3. Totals 22 4-7 58.
3-point goals: G. Callahan 3, F. Callahan 2, Novak 2, Gehret, M. Griscavage, Bernhard.
Did not score: Mackenzie Palacz, Emily Callahan, Tasmiya Russell King.
Score by quarters
Muncy 3 6 8 7 — 24
Southern Columbia 19 8 21 10 — 58
n South Williamsport 29,
Millville 23
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — The third-seeded Mounties held the Quakers to seven points through the first three quarters, and then held on as Millville scored 17 fourth-quarter points to emerge with a win in a District 4 Class 2A quarterfinal.
Piper Minier scored nine points to lead South Williamsport (12-1), which is scheduled to play at Mount Carmel in a semifinal Saturday at 1 p.m.
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 2A
Quarterfinal
South Williamsport 29, Millville 23
Millville (10-6) 23
Ava Michael 1 0-0 3, Jessica Dodge 3 0-0 6, Emma Kakaley 2 0-0 4, Michael Henrie 1 2-2 4, Olivia Savage 2 0-0 6. Totals 9 2-2 23.
3-point goals: Savage 2, Michael.
Did not score: Emilee Kline, Lydia Davidson.
South Williamsport (12-1) 29
Claudia Green 2 4-6 8; Piper Minier 3 2-2 9; Sofia Casella 1 0-0 2; Aleigha Rieppel 0 2-2 2; Rachel Stahl 4 0-1 8. Totals 10 8-11 29.
3-point goals: Minier.
Did not score: None.
Score by quarters
Millville 2 3 2 17 — 23
S. Williamsport 9 4 8 8 — 29