SUNBURY — Mia Chapman's last athletic outing for Mount Carmel on March 25 was a bit of a mixed bag.
Chapman played a huge role in the Red Tornadoes' run to the Class 2A girls basketball state championship, but tore her ACL in the first quarter of the title-game win.
On Tuesday, Chapman was back in a Mount Carmel uniform, and she didn't show any signs of lingering effects from her injury.
Chapman scored 41 seconds into the game and added a second tally a little more than seven minutes later as the Red Tornadoes scored three goals in the opening 10 minutes of their 3-1 win over Shikellamy in Heartland Athletic Conference crossover girls soccer.
"It was a great win," Chapman said. "Shikellamy, they're a very good team. For us to start like that, a 3-1 win, that's huge for us."
Karli Berkoski ran down a long pass on the right wing, collected the ball, and passed it to Chapman in the middle. Chapman turned, and fired the ball into the net to give the Red Tornadoes the early lead.
"Having Mia come out off the bat in the first 40 seconds, and coming off the injury, that was neat to see," Mount Carmel coach Emily Lloyd-Walter said.
Mount Carmel (1-0) doubled its lead just more than eight minutes into the game when Chapman corralled a loose ball, and buried into the bottom corner.
"It was speed over the top," Shikellamy coach Mick Bilger said. "We knew (Chapman) was a dangerous player from minute one. ... We made some adjustments at halftime that kept her in check, but it was too late at that point."
Just 75 seconds later, Ava Chapman sent a long pass forward that Lexi Kane got a foot on to tip over Shikellamy's onrushing goalkeeper and into the net.
"It was my first game back (from injury), so I came out very aggressive," Mia Chapman said. "The whole team, I told them to come out very aggressive. We did just that."
The Braves (0-2) allowed three goals in the first half for the second straight game. After rallying in the second half Saturday only to lose in overtime, Shikellamy couldn't come back against Mount Carmel.
"We had the best preseason camp we've ever had this year," Bilger said. "We had our best two-a-days. We had our best scrimmages, which doesn't always mean something. We were really excited for this season. I've seen it in glimpses through the first two games, but we are not finishing our chances."
A large reason for that was the play of Red Tornadoes goalkeeper Gabby McGinley, who finished with 15 saves and made a number of aggressive stops on crosses and breakaways.
"She has grown so much from her freshman year to now," Lloyd-Walter said of McGinley. "It's great to see. She's coming out, being aggressive and having a good read on the ball."
The Braves finally scored with 6:50 to play, after peppering Mount Carmel's goal with eight shots on goal in the second half before scoring.
"In both games now, we can not find the back of the net," Bilger said. "It's almost like they're trying too hard when they get inside the 18."
Paige Fausey intercepted a Mount Carmel throw-in to set up Shikellamy's goal. After the interception, Fausey passed ahead to Mckenna Zellers, who found an open Wiley Egan running toward the goal. Egan put her shot into the opposite corner just inside the goal post.
"We need to regroup, maybe adjust the formation a little, and move on from here," Bilger said.
On the other side, Mount Carmel was left to celebrate a win in its season opener.
"I was very proud of them," Lloyd-Walter said. "We had a good class of seniors (graduate), so we had four starting spots open. We had girls who were able to step in seamlessly."
MOUNT CARMEL 3, SHIKELLAMY 1
First half
MC-Mia Chapman (Karli Berkoski), 0:41; MC-Chapman, 8:05; MC-Lexi Kane (Ava Chapman), 9:20.
Second half
S-Wiley Egan (Mckenna Zellers), 73:10.
Shots: S, 28-12. Shots on goal: S, 17-10. Corner kicks: S, 4-3. Saves: Mount Carmel 15 (Gabby McGinley); Shikellamy 6 (Cassi Ronk).