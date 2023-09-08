MOUNT CARMEL — Coming off a pair of tough losses by one touchdown in each of its first two games, Warrior Run knew it had its hands full at Mount Carmel on Friday.
Unfortunately for the Defenders, they weren’t nearly as competitive against the Red Tornados as they were against their first two opponents.
Mount Carmel’s stout defense limited Warrior Run to just 58 yards of offense in the first half, including negative yardage on the ground, on its way to a 41-6 win over Warrior Run in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division III.
Warrior Run finished with 179 yards for the game, most of that coming against the second-team defense.
“I think we have a pretty good team as far matchup-wise to defend the pass,” said Mount Carmel coach John Darrah. “Our secondary has been playing pretty well, and we’ve been tested. We have some good pass rushers, so I think that kind of plays into our hands a bit when teams try to throw the ball. Our defense played pretty well, we didn’t give up too many first downs, so that was good to see and our offense was clicking, although we didn’t finish a couple of drives.”
"We were hoping to be a bit more competitive but it’s a meat grinder with Mount Carmel. They have the big boys up front and the skills guys and just players all around,” said Warrior Run coach Derrick Zechman. “We had opportunities the first two weeks where we just didn’t find a way to get it done. We were in both those game despite turnovers and penalties. We knew going in the first three games were going to be tough, especially this week at Mount Carmel. It’s tough to start 0-3, but the effort has been there. It’ll make us better in the end. It’s tough right now, but we’re going to see what type of football team we have next week.”
Two of Mount Carmel’s three touchdowns on its first four drives came following interceptions, and add a pick-6 in the fourth quarter, the Red Tornados scored 21 of their points off Warrior Run turnovers.
The first TD came after Tait Adams picked off a Newton pass on Warrior Run’s third play from scrimmage. Adams returned it to the Warrior Run 43, and six plays later, Luke Blessing punched it in from seven yards out for his first of three touchdowns on the night.
Blessing had another solid game for Mount Carmel as he reached the century mark for the third straight game with 102 yards on 14 carries.
After Warrior Run went three-and-out on its next drive, Mount Carmel took over at its own 24. On the first play from scrimmage, Cole Spears hit Xaviar Diaz for a short pass on a receiver screen. Diaz shed a few tacklers to turn the short pass into a 76-yard touchdown reception.
“He’s got some speed. He’s definitely one of the fastest kids around and is just dangerous with the ball in his hands,” said Darrah.
Diaz helped set up the Red Tornados with outstanding field position once again with a 26-yard punt return that ended Warrior Run’s next drive. From there, Mount Carmel put together an eight-play drive featuring seven rushes, capped by another Blessing touchdown plunge from two yards out to go up 21-0.
Another pick, this one by Jon Morgante with 4:30 left in the half, set up Mount Carmel at its own 32 later in the second quarter. The Red Tornados put up back-to-back plays of 34 yards — a reception by Diaz and a run by Blessing, to take a 28-0 lead into the locker room.
The Red Tornados put the game into the mercy rule on their first drive of the second half, going 59 yards in nine plays, with Spears finding Jacob Schultz in a tight window in the corner of the end zone for a 10-yard touchdown.
Warrior Run go to the board midway through the fourth quarter when Denyn Beachel punched it in from a yard out after the Defenders recovered a Mount Carmel fumble, which followed Mount Carmel stopping the Defenders on the goal line on a fourth-down play.
Later in the quarter, Mount Carmel capped the scoring when Dylan Poe picked off a James Keifer pass, and returned it 90 yards for a touchdown.
MOUNT CARMEL 41, WARRIOR RUN 6
Warrior Run (0-3);0;0;0;6 — 6
Mount Carmel (2-1);21;7;7;6 — 41
First quarter
MC—Luke Blessing 7 run (kick failed), 8:24
MC—Xaviar Diaz 76 pass from Cole Spears (Bailey run), 6:20
MC—Blessing 2 run (Schoppy kick), 1:44
Second quarter
MC—Blessing 34 run (Schoppy kick), 4:07
Third quarter
MC—Jacob Schultz 10 pass from Spears (Schoppy kick)9:29
Fourth quarter
WR—Denyn Beachel 1 run (kick failed), 6:24
MC—Dylan Poe 90 interception return (run failed), 1:36
Statistics
;WR;MC
First downs;10; 21
Rushes-net yards;29-41;29-188
Passing yardage;138;301
Passing;10-22-4;17-30-1
Fumbles-lost;3-0;1-1
Penalties-yards;6-55;5-35
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Warrior Run: Denyn Beachel 9-50, 1 TD, Colby LeBarron 7-2, Thomas Robles 4-0, Samuel Hall 3-6, Ryan Newton 2-(-6), James Keiser 2-(-4), Maxwell Fogelman 1-0, TEAM 1-(-7). Mount Carmel: Luke Blessing 14-102, 3 TDs, Xaviar Diaz 4-56, Al Bailey 4-19, Cole Spears 3-24, Gavin Marshalek 2-(-4), Cooper Karycki 1-7, TEAM 1-(-16).
PASSING: Warrior Run: Ryan Newton 6-14-3, 58 yards, James Keifer 4-8-1, 80 yards. Mount Carmel: Cole Spears 13-19-1, 239 yards, 2 TDs, Gavin Marshalek 4-11-0, 62 yards.
RECEIVING: Warrior Run: Carter Marr 3-45, Gavin Getz 2-32, Samuel Hall 2-13, Cohen Zechman 1-47, Ryan Sperl 1-1, Colby LeBarron 1-0. Mount Carmel: Jacob Schultz 6-107, TD, Xaviar Diaz 5-132, TD, Chase Balichik 3-45, Tait Adams 3-17.