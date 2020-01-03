The Daily Item
MOUNT CARMEL — Two days before Christmas, Mount Carmel traveled to Mifflinburg and came away with an 11-point win in an up-and-down contest.
Thursday, the two teams opened 2020 with a defensive contest that saw the Wildcats rally from an early nine-point deficit, but ultimately, Mount Carmel survived 43-42 in a Heartland Athletic Conference crossover contest and snapped a two-game losing streak.
Tommy Reisinger scored a game-high 20 points to lead the Red Tornadoes (8-3).
Jake Young had a team-high 18 points for the Wildcats (1-6).
Mount Carmel 43, Mifflinburg 42
Mifflinburg (1-6) 42
Dylan Doebler 4 0-1 9; Dante Colon 3 1-2 8; Cannon Griffith 2 2-5 6; Jake Young 8 3-5 19. Totals 17 6-13 42.
3-point goals: Doebler, Colon.
Did not score: Seth Kline, Rylee Stahl.
Mount Carmel (8-3) 43
Mike Balichik 2 2-4 6; Garrett Timco 2 0-0 5; Nathan Long 2 0-0 5; Dylan Pupo 2 1-2 5; Tommy Reisinger 9 2-7 20; Matt Scicchitano 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 5-13 43.
3-point goals: Timco, Long.
Did not score: Garrett Varano, Julien Stellar, Damen Milewski.
Score by quarters
Mifflinburg 9 19 10 4 – 42
Mount Carmel 18 9 11 5 — 43
n Millersburg 42,
Newport 27
MILLERSBURG — The Indians’ shooting woes carried over to their return to Tri-Valley League play, but a 16-0 fourth quarter salvaged the victory.
Trailing 27-26 entering the final stanza, Christian Bingaman scored six of his 17 points, and had four of his game-high eight steals to key Millersburg’s rally.
Tate Etzweiler added 10 points for the Indians (7-3 overall, 3-2 TVL).
Andrew Bates had eight points to lead the Buffaloes (4-5, 1-3).
Millersburg 42,
Newport 27
Newport (4-5) 27
Daniel Dulles 1 0-0 2; Ethan Stutz 1 2-2 4; Eric Lawler 2 0-0 6; Elijah York 2 0-3 5; Andrew Bates 4 0-2 8; Phil Washington 1 0-0 2. Totals 11 2-7 27.
3-point goals: Lawler 2, York.
Did not score: Nick Colleta, Matt Bates, Blaze Cook.
Millersburg (7-3) 42
Christian Bingaman 8 1-6 17; Devyn Kintzer 2 1-2 5; Brant Bingaman 1 0-0 2; Jonathan Snyder 2 0-0 4; Aiden Harman 2 0-0 4; Tate Etzweiler 5 0-0 10. 20 2-8 42.
3-point goals: none.
Did not score: Kyle Casner, Isaiah Dyer, Nate Dorman.
Score by quarters
Newport 9 9 9 0— 27
Millersburg 4 10 12 16 — 42