BLOOMSBURG — Facing a fourth-and-3 at their own 17-yard line and down by two scores midway through the fourth quarter, Mount Carmel elected to go for it.
Damon Dowkus took the handoff and was met by a host of swarming Bloomsburg defenders and was stopped 1 yard shy of the first down.
The Panthers took over and after a pair of rushes by Nasir Heard — the first for 22 yards after a penalty and the other a 2-yard touchdown run — pushed their lead to three scores on the way to a 27-6 win.
That sequence was a microcosm of the night for Mount Carmel. Four nights after running the ball all over Williams Valley to the tune of 334 yards in its season-opening win on Tuesday night, the Red Tornadoes were stifled at the line for the most part and fell to Bloomsburg before approximately 200.
The loss is only the second for Mount Carmel in the series against Bloomsburg, and the first since 1961. It also marks the first loss for the Red Tornadoes to a team other than Southern Columbia or North Schuylkill since 2017, when they fell to Selinsgrove in Week 9.
“I don’t think we executed very well. It’s been difficult with the amount of practices we’ve been able to have,” said Mount Carmel coach John Darrah. “This week at least we get to have some practice, and we’ll take the opportunity to fix those things.
“They definitely crowded the line of scrimmage. We had a difficult task (coming back after playing on Tuesday) and we accepted it, but we came up short. We played hard the entire game but just couldn’t get anything going offensively.”
Mount Carmel was held to just 40 rushing yards on 30 carries on the evening, and the Red Tornadoes were unable to make up for it through the air either, as they managed just 88 passing yards.
“We figured we had to get in the box since they’re big and physical, and force them to pass and we did just that,” said Bloomsburg coach Mike Kogut. “Every time they threw punches at us — especially defensively — we threw punches back. We pursued relentlessly to the ball, and I couldn’t be more proud of our kids.”
Trailing 7-6 at halftime, Mount Carmel got a 73-yard kickoff return from Michael Farronato to open the third quarter. However, Mount Carmel lost yardage on two of their first three downs, and then quarterback Julien Stellar was stopped 3 yards short of a first down on a fourth-down scramble.
On Bloomsburg’s first play from their own 8-yard line after taking over, Luke Potora busted loose and took it all the way for a 92-yard touchdown run to put Bloomsburg up 13-6.
“What a big stop,” said Kogut. “That was definitely momentum changing. We stopped them and then Potora had a really big play and we had some great edge blocking and he made a great cutback. That certainly turned the momentum for us and we sustained it for the rest of the game.”
The Red Tornadoes committed turnovers on their next two possessions, losing a fumble and then throwing an interception. While their defense held and forced Bloomsburg to turn it over on downs after the fumble, they were unable to do the same following the interception, as Bloomsburg took the ball at the Mount Carmel 41 and in just five plays, made it a 20-6 game on Jack Howell’s 22-yard touchdown run, which followed a 14-yard completion by Howell to Brody Hock on a fourth-and-5.
After Bloomsburg took a 7-0 lead, Mount Carmel answered right back with a 22-yard touchdown run by Dowkus. The scoring drive also featured a 26-yard reception by Michael Balichik.
BLOOMSBURG 27, MOUNT CARMEL 6
Mount Carmel (1-1)`0`6`0`0 — 6
Bloomsburg (2-1)` 0`7`13`7 — 27
SCORING SUMMARY
Second quarter
B-Devon Yocum 17 pass from Jack Howell (Doerschler kick), 2:43
MC-Damon Dowkus 22 run (kick failed), 1:21
Third quarter
B-Luke Potora 92 run (run failed), 9:30
B-Howell 22 run (Doerschler kick), 4:33
Fourth quarter
B-Nasir Heard 2 run (Brockman kick), 6:40
TEAM STATISTICS
`MC`B
First downs`6`12
Rushes-yards`30-40`25-155
Passing`6-17-2`17-31-1
Passing yards`88`124
Fumbles-lost`2-1`4-1
Penalties-yards`4-35`4-20
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Mount Carmel: Damon Dowkus 13-47, TD; Julien Stellar 8-(-13); Reed Witkoski 2-3; Tyler Owens 7-3. Bloomsburg: Jack Howell 9-20, TD; Luke Potora 8-109, TD; Nasir Heard 4-29, TD; Brody Hock 3-(-2); Nasir Kelly 1-(-1).
PASSING — Mount Carmel: Julien Stellar 6-17-2, for 88 yards; Bloomsburg: Jack Howell 17-31-1, for 124 yards, TD.
RECEIVING — Mount Carmel: Michael Balichik 3-63; Tyler Owens 1-21; Reed Witkoski 1-2; Damon Dowkus 1-2; Bloomsburg: Brody Hock 4-42; Daniel Guzevich 4-24; Damon Rasmussen 3-22; Devon Yocum 2-28, TD; Jake Fogelsanger 2-3; Madden Locke 1-5; Luke Potora 1-0.