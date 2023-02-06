BLOOMSBURG — Not many Heartland Athletic Conference teams have a girl who can play equalizer to Mount Carmel post Alyssa Reisinger.
Bloomsburg does, and all-state senior Madeline Evans celebrated her recent Lock Haven University signing with a tremendous first half against the Red Tornadoes on Monday.
No other HAC girls basketball team has a coach with 300 wins, though, and Lisa Varano's decision to shift Reisinger from focal point to facilitator on offense helped carry Mount Carmel to the division championship.
Reisinger had three second-half assists from the low post to cutting teammates, which slackened the Panthers' defense enough for her to score eight fourth-quarter points as the Red Tornadoes pulled away to a 59-49 victory.
"I think the girls are really moving well without the ball, and our team is finding the open person," Varano explained. "They're playing very unselfish basketball right now, and that's the adjustment. When you play team basketball, it goes a long way."
Jenna Pizzoli scored 18 points before being sidelined by foul trouble in the second half; Reisinger finished with 13, while Ava Chapman and Katie Witkoski added 12 and 10, respectively, in Mount Carmel's ninth consecutive win.
The Red Tornadoes (18-2 overall, 9-1 HAC-III) avenged their last loss (42-39 to the Panthers on Jan. 6), and edged Bloomsburg (17-3, 8-2) for the division title and HAC Tournament berth.
"This team's full of fighters, and this game was definitely a huge win for our culture — that's what we build around," said Reisinger. "These girls never stop fighting."
It was a battle, to be sure.
Evans made three steals in the opening 90 seconds, twice taking away entry passes to Reisinger. The Panthers led 7-0 midway through the first quarter despite a string of four early turnovers. Another run of giveaways against pressure late in the period fed a 15-3 run that thrust Mount Carmel ahead by seven before quarter's end.
"Bloomsburg's a very good team, and we knew we needed to be on our 'A' game," said Chapman, a junior. "They kind of shocked us a little bit in the beginning, but we just stuck to our coach's game plan, eventually got back into the game and slowly wore them down."
Reisinger picked up her second foul late in the first quarter, between 3-pointers by Rachel Witkoski and Pizzoli, and her third came at the 6:36 mark of the second. She stayed in and scored her first three points — one on a free throw following the team's first successful entry pass, and two on a physical drive against Evans — before playing as a situational sub.
Evans put Bloomsburg in front 21-20 and then blocked Reisinger on the other end, one of her game-high five rejections. The Tornadoes closed the half with an 11-4 spree fueled by Pizzoli, who scored seven of the points including a three-point play for a 31-25 halftime lead.
"I think it was the nerves initially, and then (there was) Alyssa with the foul trouble," said Varano. "I'm proud of her. She stayed disciplined. She knew what she had to do to stay in the game. Some other girls helped her out underneath on Maddie, so it was a total team effort."
Mount Carmel scored with the Panthers throughout the third quarter, maintaining a cushion in the six-to-eight-point range despite losing Pizzoli to her fourth foul at the 4:12 mark. Twice in the period, the Red Tornadoes got the ball Reisinger in the middle with her back to the basket and she laid off a pass to Katie Witkoski cutting to the hoop for buckets.
"Bloomsburg's a good team, and Madeline did defend me well in the first half," said Reisinger. "So there comes a point if it's so clogged up in the middle, if I come out someone has to be open on the cuts. The reason we're able to do that is these girls never quit.
"It definitely had a huge impact."
The score was 46-38 after a Reisinger 10-foot jumper to start the fourth, but Bloomsburg cut its deficit in half in two minutes' time. Less than a minute later, a Rachel Witkoski scoop shot and Chapman assist to Reisinger made it 50-42.
Chapman hit a left-wing 3-pointer to give the Tornadoes their largest lead (55-44) with 3:10 to play. Zentner immediately answered from the right wing to give Bloomsburg a jolt. Mount Carmel then ran a give-and-go inbound play through Reisinger and back to Katie Witkoski for a 10-point lead with two minutes left.
"We trust each other and we know if (a teammate has) the ball, they're going to get it to us if we get open," said Chapman, who had six points, three steals and three assists in the second half. "As long as we keep moving and moving — the defense is going to look to the ball — we're going to find some open space."
Evans finished at her season averages of 17 points and 14 boards, while Zentner added 15 points, all but two in the second half.
MOUNT CARMEL 59, BLOOMSBURG 49
Mount Carmel (18-2, 9-1) 59
Ava Chapman 5 1-2 12, Jenna Pizzoli 6 5-6 18, Rachel Witkoski 2 0-2 5, Katie Witkoski 4 2-2 10, Alyssa Reisinger 6 1-2 13, Sydney Reed 0 1-2 1. Totals 23 10-16 59.
3-point goals: Chapman, Pizzoli, R. Witkoski.
Did not score: Abby Klokis.
BLOOMSBURG (17-3, 8-2) 49
Maddy Devine 0 2-2 2, Bryn Zentner 7 0-1 15, Teagan Serrano 2 0-0 4, Madeline Evans 6 5-7 17, Alyssa Shuman 4 0-2 9, Cassie McGinley 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 7-12 49.
3-point goals: Zentner.
Did not score: Bella Pistoia.
Score by quarters
Mount Carmel;17;14;13;15 — 59
Bloomsburg;11;14;13;11 — 49
JV score: Mount Carmel 47-27.