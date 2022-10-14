CATAWISSA — Mount Carmel ended years of frustrating losses to Southern Columbia on Friday because Red Tornadoes coach John Darrah believed in a play and his players' ability to execute.
Darrah elected to go for a two-point conversion in the closing minutes of the third quarter, knowing that if he didn't the host Tigers could take the lead with a touchdown and the extra-point.
The Red Tornadoes turned to Luke Blessing, who pushed through the line for a seven-point advantage. The Mount Carmel defense did the rest, as Southern Columbia's final three possessions ended with two interceptions and punt.
The Red Tornadoes celebrated a 35-21 victory and moved to 8-0 on the season. It was a sweet moment for the coaches and players who were greeted by a wall of cheering fans at the gate.
“We tried a lot of times and were unsuccessful, but not tonight,” Darrah said. “It feels great. I’m happy for the kids for all their hard work and effort. They fought through adversity. I’m just really proud of them.”
Getting the elusive win meant matching five-time defending Class 2A state champion Southern Columbia’s scoring effort, intensity and energy throughout the game. Mount Carmel rose to the challenge, gaining more than 400 yards and creating five turnovers to put away its archrival.
The Red Tornadoes intercepted Tigers quarterback Blake Wise five times, including a game-changer two plays into the second half with the score tied at 14. Garrett Varano jumped a route to snare the ball at Southern's 37, taking the away the ball and the Tigers' opportunity to bookend halftime with scores.
“It’s always a backbreaker when they score before half then come out of the break and have a good drive,” Darrah said. “We put a lot of emphasis on that first drive. We got the interception. It was great. It was almost like getting the ball after halftime.”
Blessing capped the 37-yard drive with a 15-yard carry to the end zone for a 20-14 lead. Blessing also scored on the Red Tornadoes' next series to set up the crucial two-point decision.
“Nick Nestico came up to me and said, ‘This is the biggest play of the game,'” Blessing recalled of the conversion. “We got that two-point conversion and went up by seven — it was huge for us. It was just crazy.”
Xavier Diaz added his second rushing touchdown of the game on the next drive to put the Red Tornadoes up 35-21 with nine minutes to play. The defense then forced a punt, and Chase Balichik later picked off Wise to ice the win.
“Our defense played a hell of a game,” Blessing said. “They came out and got five picks. They played their best defensive game. They couldn’t do anything, but get big plays.”
Louden Murphy scored on a 12-yard run for Southern’s first points. He helped set up the scoring play with a 33-yard gain to open the drive.
Carter Madden scored on a 2-yard run just 24 seconds before the half. He added another TD in the third quarter as the Tigers (5-3) took a brief 21-20 lead. Mount Carmel went back in front just less than two minutes later.
“Intensity-wise there were a number of times in the game when they needed to drive the ball and they just seemed to play with more intensity,” Southern coach Jim Roth said. “Even if they didn’t put it in the end zone, they drove the ball and controlled it.”
Mount Carmel totaled 311 rushing yards, with Blessing and Diaz combining for 175 yards and five scores on 34 carries. Michael Farronato added 87 yards on the ground.
MOUNT CARMEL 35, SOUTHERN COLUMBIA 21
Mount Carmel;7;7;14;7 — 35
Southern Columbia;0;14;7;0 — 21
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
MC—Xavier Davis 77 run (Drew Yagodzinskie kick), 2:00
Second quarter
SC—Louden Murphy 12 run (Isaac Mikel Carter kick), 11:29
MC—Luke Blessing 2 run (Yagodzinskie kick), 8:15
SC—Carter Madden 2 run (Carter kick), 0:23.8
Third quarter
MC—Blessing 15 run (kick blocked), 8:53
SC—Madden 1 run (Carter kick), 6:13
MC—Blessing 3 run (Blessing run), 4:28
Fourth quarter
MC—Diaz 15 run (Yagodzinskie kick) 9:07
TEAM STATISTICS
;MC;SC
First downs;12;12
Rushes-yards;49-311;33-225
Passing yards;108;73
Comp.-att.-int.;4-7-0;3-14-5
Fumbles-lost;1-1;1-0
Penalties-yards;5-35;3-30
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Mount Carmel: Xavier Diaz 20-115, 2 TDs; Michael Farronato 6-87; Luke Blessing 14-60, 3 TDs; Matthew Balichik 3-25; Garrett Varano 4-18; Ryan Weidner 2-6. Southern Columbia: Braeden Wisloski 13-78; Louden Murphy 4-57, TD; Jack Biermass 7-56; Blake Wise 2-20; Carter Madden 6-10, 2 TDs; Brady Arnold 1-4.
PASSING — Mount Carmel: Cole Spears 2-3-0, 68 yards; Balichik 2-4-0, 40 yards. Southern Columbia: Wise 3-14-5, 73 yards.
RECEIVING — Mount Carmel: Varano 2-65; Jacob Shultz 1-38; Gavin Marshalek 1-5. Southern Columbia: Jacob Hoy 2-31, Madden 1-40.