MILTON — Although some of her Mount Carmel teammates already have several gold medals, Alyssa Reisinger was excited about finding room in a special place at home to put her first postseason award.
Reisinger rang up 15 points off the bench — one fewer than team leader Dani Rae Renno’s 16 — as Mount Carmel defeated South Williamsport 51-35 in the championship game of the District 4 Class 2A girls basketball tournament Thursday night.
Renno also snared 12 rebounds and blocked three shots as the Red Tornadoes (20-5) claimed their fifth straight District 4 championship — across several classes — and their ninth in 10 seasons. Reisinger collected four boards, one assist and one block.
“This is an amazing experience,” Reisinger said. “I’m so happy. I’m on a team that works very well together, and (I hope) this is the first of many. I’m so excited.”
Now the Red Tornadoes will begin prepping for District 9’s third-place finisher in the Class 2A state playoffs.
That will be Clarion or Ridgway — those teams play tonight — next weekend at a District 4 venue.
Haley Neidig led South (14-11) with 13 points.
Renno, a 6-foot-2 junior, scored nine of her points in the opening quarter as the Tornadoes opened a 15-6 advantage.
Mount Carmel’s pressure defense also helped to stifle South Williamsport, as Lisa Varano’s junior-leaden squad forced 14 first-half turnovers — and 25 overall. The absence of senior Julie Anthony certainly hampered the Mounties’ approach.
“It’s certainly unfortunate when you see an athlete like that go down,” Varano said. “She’s a great player. I think our girls defensively took advantage of that, caused some turnovers and (that allowed us) to get out and get running.”
Once Renno picked up her second foul in the second quarter, Reisinger became the go-to girl in the middle, and the Tornadoes found her often enough in the creases of South’s 2-3 zone. Reisinger scored five points in the second as the lead grew to 28-12.
“For the most part, we stayed disciplined,” Varano said. “And if your work the ball around long enough, you’re going to get the looks that you want. I thought the girls did a nice job, made some nice passes inside and were able to hit some shots outside.”
South Williamsport pulled to within 11 (32-21), and Varano decided to insert Reisinger into the lineup alongside Renno. The Mounties focused Renno, leaving Reisinger space to take advantage.
“When we’re in their together, it’s usually all eyes on Dani and it just opens up everything,” Reisinger admitted. “We just got it done tonight. That’s how it goes.”
Four more points arrived in the third — and another four in the fourth — as Mount Carmel eased to yet double-digit victory. Soon a District 4 trophy was hoisted.
“I’m very proud of (Alyssa),” Varano said. “She comes and works hard every day. It’s not easy going against Dani every day at practice, so it’s only makes both of them better.”
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 2A
GIRLS TOURNAMENT
CHAMPIONSHIP
MOUNT CARMEL 51, SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT 35
South Williamsport (14-11) 35
Madi Tolomay 3 2-4 8; Haley Neidig 4 4-6 13; Sydney Bachman 1 6-9 9; Claudia Green 1 0-1 2; Rachel Stahl 1 0-0 2; Piper Minier 0 1-3 1. Totals 10 13-23 35.
3-point goals: Neidig, Bachman.
Did not score: Claire Alexander, Samantha Branton, Aleigha Rieppel.
Mount Carmel (20-5) 51
Mia Chapman 3 0-0 6; Lauren Shedleski 1 3-4 5; Brooke Bernini 3 0-0 6; DaniRae Renno 7 2-6 16; Rachel Witkoski 0 3-4 3; Alyssa Reisinger 5 5-11 15. Totals: 19 13-25 51.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Caroline Fletcher, Lauren Ayres, Jenna Pizzoli, Maddie Sosky, Jewel Scott, Maggie McCracken, Emily Szanty.
Score by quarters
South Williamsport`6`6`11`12 — 35
Mount Carmel`15`13`10`13 — 51