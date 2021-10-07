MOUNT CARMEL — After scoring a touchdown, which he has done eight times this season, Mount Carmel tailback Julien Stellar has even more reason to be excited beyond the six points on the scoreboard.
And he feels the same way when a teammate scores.
The senior does more than just carry the football for the Red Tornadoes.
Much more.
He is also the kicker, as well as the punter, and the team’s second-leading tackler from his middle linebacker position.
Mount Carmel coach John Darrah said, “He definitely does a lot for us. He’s played a multitude of positions throughout his career. Besides running back and linebacker, he lines up for us as our quarterback in short yardage in our Wildcat package, and he kicks extra points, so it’s challenging at times to find ways to get him off the field.”
Stellar is a team-oriented guy, and his goal, like most, is for the team to win. But he also has his sights set on the school’s all-time record for extra-point kicks made.
Stellar has converted 106 PATs in his career after eclipsing his predecessor, Rocco Mangiapane, who ranked second with 101, at Southern Columbia two weeks ago.
Next up is record-holder Mike Sinkovich with 118 PATs and 133 total kicking points.
“That’s my goal, to get No. 1, and I am 13 away from having the most extra-points at Mount Carmel,” he said. “Coming into my senior year, and from my freshman year, that was one of my all-time goals.
“Coming into a game, I’ll be happy if I get to score a touchdown, but when all the other guys are scoring, too, I’m happy because then the next play, I get to kick the extra point and put another point on the board,” he added.
“He’s been doing it for a long time, and he’s very consistent, so it’s something we kind of expect every time he goes in,” Darrah said.
Sinkovich kicked five career field goals while Stellar has three (in three attempts), all in his sophomore season.
Both he and Darrah acknowledge that there aren’t a lot of situations calling for field goal tries in high school, but they have no qualms about trying it if needed.
Darrah said that, in addition to his on-field skills, Stellar is a great student.
“We like to run the ball so on fourth-and-1, third-and-1,” Stellar said. “We’re usually always going for it, when we are inside the 30.”
Although his longest field goal in a game was 29 yards, Steller said his longest in practice is 50.
“I’m consistent from 43 to 46,” he said.
Unlike many high school kickers, Stellar was not a soccer player, but he said he has been kicking a football since he started playing in the midget program. They didn’t kick extra points, but he handled the kickoffs.
“I didn’t kick a field goal until junior high,” he said.
“I always had a decently strong leg, and I’ve been working with my kicking coach, coach (Bill) Joraskie, since I’ve been in seventh or eighth grade,” Stellar said. “He’s been showing me a lot more technique, what to do if I’m having a rough day, what to change up.
“We’ve been putting in hours of work during the summer and through my six years of kicking field goals and extra points.’’
Joraskie played for the 1972 and 1973 unbeaten Mount Carmel teams, and his sons, Billy, Austin, Adam and Eric, all played football for the Red Tornadoes.
Stellar started the season 12-for-12 in PATs, and is now 19-of-22.
Kicking can be as much of a mental game as physical, and Stellar has an outlet for the times when he misses an extra point.
“If I miss one, then I am usually kicking off and that’s when I’ll let it all out because I’m really upset that I just missed the extra point and try to kick the ball as far as I can,” he said.
He also credits his holder, junior starting free safety Garrett Varano.
“(The next kick) is just like any other kick and he’s been holding for me for three years now. We have a ritual. We just high-five before every one and it’s just like a normal one every time.”
Stellar, a quarterback for much of his career, now lines up beside quarterback Pedro Feliciano in the Red Tornadoes’ offense, and the dynamic two have become a consistent one-two punch. Feliciano has rushed for 427 yards on 81 carries, while Stellar has 392 on 71 rushes.
But Stellar is even happier when playing defense.
“I like to hit people rather than run over them,” the 5-foot-9, 185-pound linebacker said.
That enthusiasm shows in the statistics. Stellar is second on the team behind Thomas Davitt with 44 tackles, 10 of them for loss. He has two sacks and a pair of fumble recoveries.
Davitt took the lead with 47 stops after an 11-tackle performance against Bloomsburg last week.
With his combination of kicking and running the ball, Stellar, son of Ed and Shelly Stellar, has scored 73 of his team’s 165 points as the 4-2 Red Tornadoes get ready to welcome Danville, led by former Red Tornadoes coach Mike Brennan, to the Silver Bowl tonight.
Stellar also plays basketball and baseball, and he would like a chance to play the latter in college. But, he said, he would also consider football.
“If I would get the opportunity to play baseball and also kick for the football team, I would not pass up on it,” he said. “I would definitely do it.”