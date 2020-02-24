The Daily Item
BETHLEHEM — Lehigh big men Nic Lynch and James Karnik each scored 17 points, and the Mountain Hawks led from the opening tip to defeat Bucknell 69-60 in Patriot League action on Sunday.
Jordan Cohen added 13 points and Marques Wilson had nine points and 10 rebounds as Lehigh (8-20, 5-11 Patriot League) outscored Bucknell 38-24 in the paint and owned the boards 42-29.
Lynch grabbed seven rebounds and Karnik six.
Jimmy Sotos had 20 points for the Bison (11-18, 7-9). Andrew Funk and Walter Ellis each added 10 points.
The Bison are now in a tie for sixth place with Navy and Loyola.
Bucknell endured a tough offensive day, shooting 39.3 percent overall while hitting 7-of-32 from 3-point territory.
Meanwhile, Lehigh shot 46 percent, with much of the damage coming in the paint. The Mountain Hawks started their two centers, Karnik and Lynch, together for the first time, and that led to a 38-24 edge in points in the paint and a 17-5 scoring disparity from the foul line.
Bucknell started the game 1-for-7 while Lehigh made six layups on the way to a 14-2 lead. Ellis got the Bison going with a 3-pointer followed by a driving layup, and John Meeks made it an 8-0 run with another triple.
Later the Bison had a good look at a 3-pointer go in-and -out that would have cut the margin to one, and Lehigh followed with an 11-0 run to extend its lead.
Karnik opened the second-half scoring before the Bison scored six straight to pull within 38-33 on a Kahliel Spear layup. But Bucknell missed its next five shots, and Lynch scored five points in a 7-0 Lehigh run that pushed the margin back to double figures.
Lehigh’s second-half lead grew to as many as 15 on a Cohen 3-pointer with 10:46 left. Bucknell chipped the margin down to single digits in the final four minutes but just could not get enough shots to drop.
Sotos recorded his fifth 20-point game of the season and sixth in his career. He also logged five rebounds and three assists. Kahliel Spear led the Bison with six rebounds to go with six points off the bench.