SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna’s regular season is bookended by rivalry games, and, for the second year in a row, the River Hawks look to send out their senior class with the Goal Post Trophy.
The No. 16 River Hawks (8-1 overall, 7-1 Centennial Conference) and Juniata (2-7, 2-6) meet 1 p.m. today at Knox Stadium in Huntingdon.
There’s a lot more than just a perfect record against a rival riding on SU’s regular-season finale, however.
“This is a must-win game for us,” said Susquehanna coach Tom Perkovich. “We are playing for a ton. We’re trying to be selected as an at-large team for the NCAA playoffs. Juniata will come ready to play, and we have to play well. We want to finish this thing.”
Juniata’s lone victories have come in shootouts over Ursinus (44-38) and McDaniel (28-14), teams Susquehanna defeated by a combined 85-7 margin.
McDaniel started well against Susquehanna, gaining 75 yards, but totaled only 92 yards over its final 43 snaps. The few times teams have succeeded against Susquehanna, they’ve jumped out early, but the River Hawks have found ways to settle in and overcome slow starts.
“In the past, opponents’ fast starts did worry me,” Perkovich said, “but not with this group. That’s not anything against past teams; it’s just something with this group. Each side has each others’ back. And when it comes, it comes in bunches.”
That spells trouble for Juniata’s defense, which allows 441.6 yards per game (178.9 rushing, 262.7 passing).
Susquehanna has surpassed 200 yards rushing as a team in each of its last four games, and established itself the top rushing offense in the Centennial Conference. Junior Da’Avian Ellington scored four touchdowns and broke 1,000 yards for the season against McDaniel. Michael Ruisch has 2,023 yards passing, 17 touchdowns, and only six interceptions.
The River Hawks are averaging over 36 points per game, and are eight points away from rewriting the school record for scoring in a single season (332 points), set by SU’s 1991 squad which finished 11-2 overall.
Defensively, Susquehanna is allowing only 14.8 points per game, and has been stingier and stingier as the weeks have passed. Susquehanna’s unit, nicknamed “The Wild Dogs,” has generated 71 tackles for loss, 32 sacks and five interceptions, while allowing just 2.2 yards per carry (net of 644 opponent yards rushing) and 235.4 yards per game (164.8 pass, 61.6 rush).
“We’re a family out on that field,” said River Hawks senior cornerback Danial Shelton. “We can’t let each other down. We love it. We live for it.”
Shelton, one of 24 seniors on the SU roster, and the rest of the River Hawks know very well what’s at stake today.
“It would be an absolute blessing to get an 11th game,” Shelton said. “I’d do anything for it to happen.”
When the dust settles on SU’s season, and Shelton’s time with the program, the two-year captain hopes the legacy he leaves behind is what he’s strived to attain since starting out in Selinsgrove in 2016.
“I just want to be remembered as a hard-working guy, a leader who was passionate about the game of football (and) who was willing to outwork anybody,” Shelton said.