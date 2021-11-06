SELINSGROVE — Michael Feaster looked as if he was always open, even when he wasn’t.
Whether wide open on a blown coverage or fighting for the ball with a defender draped all over him, the 6-foot-1 Muhlenberg senior made every catch.
The wide receiver and his quarterback, Michael Hnatkowsky, were so connected at Doug Arthur Stadium on Saturday afternoon they probably could have finished one another’s sentences.
The domination of the senior pass-catch duo was nearly enough on its own to deliver the knockout blow to Susquehanna’s national playoff aspirations. The defending Centennial Conference champion Mules put a damper on the River Hawks’ Senior Day game with a 52-27 victory.
Feaster caught the pass all 10 times he was targeted for 174 yards and three touchdowns. For good measure, fellow senior wide receiver Mitch Daniel, targeted eight times, was eight for 119 with three more scores.
"Michael Feaster and Mitch Daniel work really hard in practice at a high level and that’s the reason why that product showed on the field today," Hnatkowsky said.
Hnatkowsky was nearly perfect, completing 25 of 29 with no interceptions and 380 yards, and six TDs.
“They’re a really good football team,” Susquehanna coach Tom Perkovich said. “With them clicking as well as they are and especially with their quarterback playing as well as he is they are a tough team to beat.
“That kid is really really good."
The loss was the second in a row for the 25th-ranked River Hawks, who won their first seven games. The loss gave No. 18 Muhlenberg the leg up for the conference title and the automatic berth in the NCAA Division III playoffs.
“We’re in a rut right now, and we’ve got to figure out how to play better," Perkovich said. "It’s difficult to swallow these couple of losses in a row, especially today. Today was unacceptable.”
The Mules entered the game in a three-way tie for first place with Susquehanna and No. 19 Johns Hopkins, but Muhlenberg has the tiebreaker with wins over the other two. John Hopkins handed Susquehanna its first loss last week.
The River Hawks (7-2 overall, 6-2 CC) seemed to have a hangover from that first loss as the Mules (8-1, 7-1) jumped all over them early.
After John Washington returned the opening kickoff 51 yards to the Susquehanna 43, it took Hnatkowsky and his mates four plays to take the lead, with a 12-yard pass to Feaster and it was 7-0 just 1 minute, 21 seconds into the game.
After forcing the Hawks to punt, the Mules’ deadly pass-catch duo made an even bigger splash with a 70-yard TD pass, Hnatkowsky hitting Feaster in stride down the left side.
The onslaught continued as, on the first play of the second quarter, the Hnatkowsky-Feaster combo struck again with a 16-yard score, and it was 21-0.
Muhlenberg coach Nate Milne, the former River Hawks offensive coordinator, said, “It’s been our recipe for success. I think we’ve had the lead first in every single game this year, so it’s critical for our success.
“Our players love it; they believe in it, especially on the road at a tough place to play against a really difficult opponent.”
Feaster said: “We’ve been together for three years now and it’s just a sense of communication and being comfortable with one another. We do it every day in practice so it’s not really a surprise that we come out here and do it. It’s just our hard work paying off.”
The River Hawks finally stopped the bleeding when quarterback Michael Ruisch heaved a long ball down the middle to tight end Michael Lefever, who bobbled it twice and spun around twice before reaching the end zone for a 34-yard TD. Southern Columbia graduate Elijah Hoffman added the PAT.
As it did throughout the game, any bit of momentum for the home team quickly disappeared as Hnatkowsky led his team right back down the field and threw a 27-yard TD pass to Daniel and it was back to 28-7.
Ruisch closed the gap again with a 60-yard TD pass to Bryce Ellinger, but the Mules bounced right back with a 23-yard Nick Stannard field goal for a 31-13 halftime advantage.
Susquehanna drove for a touchdown (an 11-yard run by Ruisch after a fake end-around handoff) to open the second half, but that was a close as the Hawks would get.
“We could never get any momentum going," Perkovich said. "At the end of the day, we just got out played.’’
The Hawks finish the regular season at Juniata next Saturday, while the Mules will host backyard rival Moravian with a win sending them to the playoffs.
MUHLENBERG 52, SUSQUEHANNA 27
Muhlenberg (8-1, 7-1);14;17;14;7 — 52
Susquehanna (7-2, 6-2);0;13;7;7 — 27
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
M-Michael Feaster 12 pass from Michael Hnatkowsky (Nick Stannard kick)
M-Feaster 70 pass from Hnatkowsky (Stannard kick)
Second quarter
M-Feaster 16 pass from Hnatkowsky (Stannard kick)
S-Michael Lefever 34 pass from Michael Ruisch (Elijah Hoffman kick)
M-Mitch Daniel 27 pass from Hnatkowsky (Stannard kick)
S-Bryce Ellinger 60 pass from Ruisch (kick failed)
M- FG Stannard 23
Third quarter
S-Ruisch 11 run (Hoffman kick)
M-Daniel 19 pass from Hnatkowsky (Stannard kick)
M-Daniel 11 pass from Hnatkowsky (Stannard kick)
Fourth quarter
M-Ethan Brader 17 run (Stannard kick)
S-Dashon Bundy 6 run (Hoffman kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
;M;S
First downs;22;19
Rushes-yards;28-82;31-131
Passing yards;391;194
Passing;26-30-0;15-31-0
Fumbles-lost;0-0;0-0
Penalties-yards;8-70;1-15
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Muhlenberg: Ethan Brader 13-61, TD; Rory DeLuca 7-12; Thomas Jenkins 2-10; Michael Feaster 2-0; Michael Hnatkowsky 4-(-1). Susquehanna: Frankie Negrini 15-102; Dashon Bundy 3-13, 1 TD; Michael Ruisch 10-10, 1 TD; Gavin Coles 2-9; Michael Giancaspro 1-(-3).
PASSING — Muhlenberg: Michael Hnatkowsky 25-29-0, 380 yards, 6 TDs; Ethan Brader 1-1-0, 11 yards. Susquehanna: Michael Ruisch 14-27-0, 189 yards, 2 TDs; Michael Giancaspro 1-4-0, 5 yards.
RECEIVING — Muhlenberg: Michael Feaster 10-174, 3 TDs; Mitch Daniel 8-119, 3 TDs; Thomas Jenkins 4-61; Thomas Murphy 2-23; Ethan Brader 1-13; James Nye 1-1. Susquehanna: Bryce Ellinger 3-77, 1 TD; Michael Lefever 5-65, 1 TD; Eddie Nugent 1-19; Samuel Darrell 2-15; Kyle Good 2-9; Jacob Erb 1-7; Warren Griffith 1-2.