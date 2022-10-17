COCOLAMUS — The Indians scored all six of their goals in the opening half in the nonleague victory over the Tigers.
Meadow Nagle scored two goals for Muncy (9-6-1). Kaylyn Neirwiecki, Lacy Eckard, Abielle Neidermyer and Audrey Johnson also tallied goals for the Indians.
Neveah Sheeler had 21 saves for East Juniata (1-14).
Muncy 6, East Juniata 0
First quarter
M-Kaylyn Neirwiecki, 11:24; M-Lacy Eckard, 2:01; M-Abrielle Neidermyer, 1:22.
Second quarter
M-Audrey Johnson, 9:46; M-Meadow Nagle, 5:52; M-Nagle, :21.
Shots: M, 28-2. Corners: M, 6-1. Saves: Muncy 2 (Alaina Brelsford and Madilyn Schoonamaker); EJ 21 (Neaveah Sheeler).