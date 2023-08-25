MUNCY — Colby LeBarron and Sam Hall each scored two touchdowns, but Warrior Run couldn't overcome a 20-point, first-half deficit, falling at Muncy 33-26 in a nonconference game Friday.
The host Indians, who ran for 289 yards, scored three rushing touchdowns in the game's opening 12 minutes, 35 seconds to lead by 20. LeBarron ran for scores just four minutes apart in the second quarter to pull the Defenders within 20-13.
Hall then answered a Muncy TD with a 14-yard touchdown pass from Ryan Newton with 46 seconds to play in the half, making it 27-20. The Indians regained a two-score lead in the third quarter before Hall and Newton hooked up again from 4 yards early in the fourth.
Muncy's Austin Johnson (18 carries, 141 yards) and Jacob Fowler (10-127) combined to score three touchdowns on the ground.
Hall finished with nine catches for 130 yards in the loss. Newton was 14-of-30 for 171 yards, but he was intercepted three times.
Muncy 33, Warrior Run 26
SCORE BY QUARTERS
Warrior Run;0;20;0;6 — 26
Muncy;13;14;6;0 — 33
ORDER OF SCORING
First Quarter
M-Noah Confer 8 run (kick failed), 8:50
M-Austin Johnson 81 run (Austin Hartzel kick), 7:29
Second Quarter
M-Jacob Fowler 53 run (Lucas McCahan kick), 11:25
W-Colby LeBarron 4 run (kick failed), 7:25
W-LeBarron 3 run (pass failed), 3:32
M-Fowler 26 run (Hartzel kick), 2:46
W-Sam Hall 14 pass from Ryan Newton (Hall pass from Newton), :46.5
Third Quarter
M-Stiles Eyer 25 run (run failed), 4:27
Fourth Quarter
W-Hall 4 pass from Newton (pass failed), 11:54
TEAM STATISTICS
;W;M
First downs;15;12
Rushes-yards;34-101;35-289
Passing yards;171;31
Comp.-Att.-Int.;14-30-3;2-3-1
Fumbles-lost;3-0;3-2
Penalties-yards;8-70;9-61
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Warrior Run: Colby LeBarron 21-72, 2 TDs; Ryan Newton 5-18; Stone Allison 2-7; Eli Butler 2-6; Thomas Royles 1-4; Sam Hall 2-(-3); Team 1-(-3). Muncy: Austin Johnson 18-141, TD; Jacob Fowler 10-127, 2 TDs; Noah Confer 2-14, TD; Stiles Eyer 4-10, TD; Dominic Guardini 1-(-3).
PASSING — Warrior Run: Newton 14-30-3, 171 yds., 2 TDs. Muncy: Eyer 2-3-1, 31 yds.
RECEIVING — Warrior Run: Hall 9-130, 2 TDs; Carter Marr 3-34; Isaiah Betz 2-7. Muncy: Johnson 2-31.