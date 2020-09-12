TURBOTVILLE — Branson Eyer accounted for two first-quarter touchdowns, Paul Pepper ran for a score in each half, and Muncy handled Warrior Run, 32-7, on Friday in a non-conference football game.
The Indians forged a 20-0 lead before Warrior Run got on the board with 12 seconds to play in the first half. Nathan Michael’s 2-yard TD pass to Coltin Pentycofe cut the Defenders’ deficit to two scores but they got no closer.
Muncy gained 282 yards on the ground, and Eyer added 127 through the air — the majority on a 71-yard scoring pass to Chase Crawley for a 13-0 lead.
Ty Nixon led the Indians with 100 rushing yards, while Ethan Gush added 81 and a third-quarter TD.
Hunter Rovenolt (64 rushing yards) and Michael (58) paced Warrior Run’s ground game.
The game was scheduled Wednesday night after both schools’ original opponents were forced to postpone due to coronavirus concerns.
Muncy 32, Warrior Run 7
Score by quarters
Muncy 13 7 6 6 — 32
Warrior Run 0 7 0 0 — 7
First Quarter
M—Branson Eyer 17 run (Loudon Boring kick), 9:28
M—Chase Crawley 71 pass from Eyer (kick failed), 4:01
Second Quarter
M—Paul Pepper 8 run (Boring kick), 3:28
WR—Coltin Pentycofe 2 pass from Nathan Michael (Noah Pick), 0:12
Third Quarter
M—Ethan Gush 4 run (kick blocked), 4:13
Fourth Quarter
M—Pepper 8 run (kick blocked), 2:22
TEAM STATISTICS
M W
First Downs 15 10
Rushes-yards 41-282 36-166
Passing yards 127 64
Total yards 409 230
Comp-Att-Int 5-9-0 5-9-0
Fumbles-lost 1-0 1-0
Penalties-yards 7-60 5-23
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Muncy: Ty Nixon 15-100; Ethan Gush 10-81, TD; Elijah Weikle 6-35; Branson Eyer 4-30, TD; Bailey Hadzinikolov 1-11; Paul Pepper 5-25, 2 TDs. Warrior Run: Hunter Rovenolt 5-64; Nathan Michael 11-58; Justin Blair 18-37; Logan Smedley 2-7.
PASSING — Muncy: Eyer 5-9-0, 127 yards, TD. Warrior Run: Michael 5-9-0, 64 yards, TD.
RECEIVING — Muncy: Chase Crawley 2-92, TD; Ross Eyer 2-27; Brady Ryder 1-8. Warrior Run: Coltin Pentycofe 2-37, TD; Rovenolt 1-25; Tanner Confair 1-5; Blair 1-(-3).