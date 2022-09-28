MUNCY — Muncy rallied with the game's final two goals to rally past Midd-West, 3-2, on Wednesday.
After giving up the first goal early in the first period, the Mustangs (6-4) scored in the first and third periods. The Indians got a goal late in the third to tie the game and then Abielle Niedermyer scored the game-winner.
Abby Benner scored both goals for Midd-West
Muncy 3, Midd-West 2
First period
M-Ryanna McLean (Kaylyn Nierzwicki assist), 13:21; MW-Abby Benner (Bailey McCoy assist), 3:29.
Third period
MW-Benner (Delaney Klinger assist), 9:25; M-Lacy Eckard, 6:15.
Fourth period
M-Abielle Niedermyer (Meredith McCahan assist), 11:06.
Shots: Muncy, 8-6. Penalty corners: Muncy, 8-7. Saves: Muncy 6, Midd-West (Paris Seibel) 3.