The Daily Item
MUNCY — Chase Crawley’s pin in the match’s final bout sealed Muncy’s 43-36 win over Line Mountain — the Eagles’ first dual-meet loss of the season — on Tuesday in nonleague wrestling.
In a flurry of bonus-point victories — and a string of forfeits between the bouts at 195 pounds to 113 — the host Indians built a 37-36 lead. Crawley pinned Line Mountain’s Lane Schadel in 3 minutes, 10 seconds at 120 pounds to preserve the win.
The Eagles got falls from Ian Coller (138), Matty Coller (160) and Jacob Feese (182), along with three forfeit wins.
126: Jacob Blair (M) tech. fall Blake Wirt, 18-3 (5:18); 132: Bryce Vollman (M) major dec. Mason Leshock, 15-4; 138: Ian Coller (LM) pinned Dylan Sharr, 3:05; 145: Mario Barberio (M) pinned Max Bingaman, 1:14; 152: Christian Good (M) major dec. Bryce Carl, 11-2; 160: Matty Coller (LM) pinned Kobe Fowler, 0:27; 170: Ethan Gush (M) pinned Riley Heim, 1:52; 182: Jacob Feese (LM) pinned Tristan Ditzler, 3:13; 195: Cale King (LM) won by forfeit; 220: Cael Hembury (M) won by forfeit; 285: Dominick Bridi (LM) won by forfeit; 106: Brody Long (LM) won by forfeit; 113: Scott Johnson (M) won by forfeit; 120: Chase Crawley (M) pinned Lane Schadel, 3:10.
CATAWISSA — Eight wins by fall — including five in the first period — propelled Southern Columbia to a big win.
Tyler Waltman (182 pounds), Max Tillett (195) and Gaige Garcia (220) strung together first-period falls after Cade Linn’s pin at 170 tied the score at 6.
160: Nolan Lear (B) pinned Greyson Shaud, 3:45; 170: Cade Linn (SC) pinned Jake Bobersky, 2:39; 182: Tyler Waltman (SC) pinned Kaleb Michael, 1:12; 195: Max Tillett (SC) pinned Teagan Benner, 0:47; 220: Gaige Garcia (SC) pinned Miles Geffken, 0:17; 285: Lear Quinton (SC) dec. Zach Poust, 4-2; 106: Chase Burke (B) pinned Toren Cooper, 3:45; 113: Ethan Kolb (B) pinned Brady Feese, 4:57; 120: Kole Biscoe (SC) pinned Dylan Granahan, 1:52; 126: Garrett Krebs (SC) pinned Remington Morrow, 1:38; 132: Gable Strickland (B) dec. Ian Yoder, 5-4; 138: Caden Temple (B) dec. Joseph Quinton, 8-2; 145: Brandon Gedman (SC) pinned Derek Dietz, 0:21; 152: Wesley Barnes (SC) pinned Josh Fisher, 0:29.
SELINSGROVE — Nate Schon, Dean Hollenbach and Ryan Aument scored first-period pins among Selinsgrove’s nine bonus-points victories.
220: Trey Baney (S) won by forfeit; 285: Nate Schon (S) pinned Seth Webb, 1:33; 106: Leo Martinez (S) won by forfeit; 113: Donovan Goundie (S) won by forfeit; 120: Liam Goodrich (JS) pinned Nick Rice, 0:28; 126: Aiden Gaugler (S) major dec. Gabe Andrus, 12-2; 132: Sylvan Martin (S) major dec. Aden Keisner, 8-0; 138: Garrett Paradis (S) dec. Cade Vuocolo, 6-0; 145: Gabe Packer (JS) pinned Teague Hoover, 1:46; 152: Tyler Bauder (JS) major dec. Josiah Foss, 12-3; 160: Dean Hollenbach (S) pinned Richie Hamlin, 0:23; 170: Coy Bastian (S) major dec. Hayden Packer, 14-4; 182: Steven Miller (S) dec. Ryan Kershner, 9-3; 195: Ryan Aument (S) pinned Colby McKibben, 1:09.
NANTICOKE — Danville recorded eight wins by fall among 10 bonus-point victories in the big road win.
Blake Sassaman (106 pounds), Kyle Vanden Heuvel (113), Andrew Johnson (120), Brayden Sarviss (126), Connor Jones (145), Jared Dewalt (152), Michael Cook-Stahl (182) and Andrew Davis (220) had pins for the Ironmen.
106: Blake Sassaman (D) pinned Joseph Sauers, 5:57; 113: Kyle Vanden Heuvel (D) pinned Zachary Capie, 4:27; 120: Andrew Johnson (D) pinned Ashton Mazzetelli, 3:53; 126: Brayden Sarviss (D) pinned Khalil Khan, 2:13; 132: Nolan Coombe (D) major dec. Josiah Coutier, 12-3; 138: Giuseppe Conigliaro (D) won by forfeit; 145: Connor Jones (D) pinned Aidan Jaskulski, 1:17; 152: Jared Dewalt (D) pinned Kaitlyn Pegarella, 1:48; 160: Collin Kudrakjo-Kashatus (N) pinned Tyler Artley, 2:47; 170: Adam Eckhart (N) dec. Caden Hagerman, 11-9; 182: Michael Cook-Stahl (D) pinned John Pashinski, 1:04; 195: Isaiah Johnson (N) pinned Santiago Bermudez, 0:22; 220: Andrew Davis (D) pinned Jeffery Ultsh, 4:54; 285: Seth Pelton (N) pinned Gabriel Erdly, 0:43.
COAL TOWNSHIP — Pins by Dylan Devlin and Alex Eveland and 182 and 285 pounds, respectively, highlighted a five-match win streak that pushed Central Columbia to a win.
The Indians got falls from Tyler Whary (132), Wolfgang Pearson (145) and Max Madden (152).
170: Brian Long (S) dec. Josh Broadt, 7-1; 182: Dylan Devlin (CC) pinned Robert Harvey, 1:09; 195: Spencer Ross (CC) dec. Micah Miller, 7-4; 220: Logan McWilliams (CC) won by forfeit; 285: Alex Eveland (CC) pinned Garrett Kitchen, 1:30; 106: Marcus Long (CC) won by forfeit; 113: Reece Alleman (S) won by forfeit; 120: Wade Alleman (S) won by forfeit; 126: Colton Chipeleski (CC) pinned Collin Bozza, 4:45; 132: Tyler Whary (S) pinned P.J. O’Connell, 3:39; 138: Isaac Kester (CC) won by forfeit; 145: Wolfgang Pearson (S) pinned Josiah Ceballo, 1:29; 152: Max Madden (S) pinned Justin Mattern, 5:59; 160: Troy Johnson (CC) pinned Ryder Zulkowski, 1:30.