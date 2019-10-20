DANVILLE — Lily Moyer scored one goal and assisted on another as Muncy downed Danville, 2-0, in a nonleague field hockey game Saturday.
Rae Ellah Biddle’s Indians blanked the Ironmen, coached by her younger twin sisters (Sarah and Marah) in the teams’ regular season-finale.
Alaina Brelsford had four saves and Brandi Hitesman one for Muncy (9-6-1), which will make its second consecutive district playoff appearance.
Danville finished the regular season 5-12.
Muncy 2, Danville 0
First half
M-Lily Moyer (Brooke Rishel); M-Hallie McClure (Moyer).