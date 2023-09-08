LOYALSOCK — Perfection matters in a place like Southern Columbia, and Louden Murphy admitted he let one slip through his hands when he knocked down a fourth-down pass that halted a Loyalsock drive in Friday’s showdown of state-ranked teams.
Murphy was upset he missed an interception, so he took it out on the Lancers. Murphy scored three TDs on four second-quarter touches — including one on the next play after his pass breakup — as the Tigers dominated Loyalsock, 36-7, at Kenneth Robbins Stadium.
Southern’s offense methodically pounded Loyalsock’s defense for four quarters while the Tigers’ relentless defense smothered the Lancers from start to finish, avenging a loss during last year’s regular season.
Murphy scored touchdowns of 32, 59 and 38 yards all in the final eight minutes of the half. His latter two scores came in the final two minutes after the Lancers (2-1) scored their only touchdown of the night to make it 15-7.
“We had a chip on our shoulder from last year,” Murphy said after running for 91 yards and catching two passes for 70 more. “Defensively, we wanted to come out and set the tone.”
That the Tigers did against the No. 3 ranked 3A team in Pennsylvania, holding the Lancers to 162 yards. Southern is the No. 1 2A team in Pennsylvania.
Southern harassed all-state quarterback Tyler Gee into a 9-of-17 night, including a pick by Jake Hoy. Gee never got comfortable with Southern’s defensive line and blitzing linebackers in his face all night. On his lone score, he stood in the pocket and got crunched by blitzing Garrett Garcia and Dom Fetterolf, but got enough on the throw for the score.
“It all starts with the defensive line and the linebackers,” said Hoy, who limited all-state receiver Jaylen Andrews to four catches for 31 yards. “They get a lot of pressure and force the quarterback to get rid of the ball before they want to.”
“We knew we had a lot of experience back on the defensive line,” Southern coach Jim Roth said. “Those guys came to play and we got off the field.”
Loyalsock managed just six first downs and crossed midfield just once and not at all in the second half.
The Tigers (3-0) had an ominous start on offense. After turning the ball over five times in last year’s loss to the Lancers, Southern put the ball on the ground on the first play, but recovered its own fumble.
After that it was all forward. After five consecutive runs to start the drive, Blake Wise hit Hoy on a 42-yard pass on third-and-eight. Hoy spun out of a tackle and took it to the 10. Three plays later Garcia blasted in from the one for the first of his two scores to make it 7-0.
One play after Hoy’s pick in front of the Loyalsock bench early in the second quarter, Murphy got behind the defense and Wise hit him for a 32-yard TD. He also got the two-point conversion after a botched snap on the kick.
Murphy closed the half with a flourish.
Following a Loyalsock TD that made it 15-7, Southern punted it away and Murphy ended the next Lancer drive with a breakup on fourth down.
“I was lazy to it,” he said. “It should have been an interception. I was pretty upset.”
So upset he followed a big block from Jude Bremigen around the end on the very next play, going 59 yards to put Southern back up by two scores. After a quick punt, Murphy snuck out on a wheel route with Wise hitting in stride. Murphy side-stepped a tackle in open field and walked into the end zone, a back-breaking TD that made it 29-7 at the break.
“This is one we wanted,” Hoy said, “They were doing some talking in the newspapers, so we came in thinking about that and last year.”
Southern Columbia 36, Loyalsock 7
Southern (3-0);7;22;0;7-36
Loyalsock (2-1);0;7;0;0-7
Order of Scoring
First quarter
SC-Garrett Garcia 1 run (Isaac Carter kick), 3:13
Second quarter
SC-Louden Murphy 32 pass from Blake Wise (Murphy pass), 7:55
L-Jamaire Harden 35 pass from Tyler Gee (Chris Cooley kick), 5:08
SC-Murphy 59 run (Carter kick), 1:57
SC-Murphy 38 pass from Wise (Carter kick), 0:36
Fourth quarter
SC-Garcia 22 run (Carter kick), 2:02.
Team Statistics
;SC;Loy
First downs;14;6
Rushes-yards;44-246;26-48
Passing yards;166;114
Comp-Att-Int;5-11-1;9-17-1
Penalties;10-85;5-30
Fumbles-lost;2-0;1-1.
Individual statistics
RUSHING; Southern Columbia, Garcia, 17-106, 2 TDs; Murphy 8-91, TD; Carter Madden 14-72; Wise 2-(-7); team 3-(-16). Loyalsock, Dolan Harman 9-20; Gee 9-19; Will Burdett 4-5; Kaden Keeper 2-5; Harden 2-(-1).
PASSING: Southern Columbia, Wise 5-11-1, 166 yards, 2 TDs. Loyalsock, Gee 9-17-1, 114 yards, TD.
RECEIVING: Southern Columbia, Murphy 2-70, 2 TDs; Jake Hoy 2-69; Garcia 1-27. Loyalsock, Jaylen Andrews 4-38; Gage Patterson 1-5; Preston Gross 1-6; Harden 2-41, TD; Burdett 1-24.