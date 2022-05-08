The Daily Item
SCRANTON — Katie Murphy struck out seven over six innings of five-hit relief, and Erin Bean drove in four runs as Susquehanna erased an early deficit and surged past Moravian to win the Landmark Conference softball championship game, 9-3, Sunday at Magis Field.
The top-seeded River Hawks, who edged Catholic 2-0 in the semifinals, claimed the Landmark’s automatic bid to the NCAA Division III Tournament. The field of 62 teams will be unveiled at 1 p.m. today in a selection show on NCAA.com.
Susquehanna (27-7), ranked No. 24 in the most recent National Fastpitch Coaches Association Top 25 Poll, trailed defending champion Moravian 2-0 after a half-inning of the title game but rallied for four runs in the bottom of the first to take the lead for good.
Murphy entered the game in the top of the second after Susquehanna starter Gabby Bubba put Greyhounds at the corners with no outs following a leadoff single and an infield error. Although Murphy allowed a run on a sacrifice fly, she retired three consecutive batters to end the threat. She stranded six runners on base the rest of the way, leaving the bases loaded in the fourth.
Bean was one of four River Hawks who had a pair of hits in the title game. She ripped an RBI single for a 5-3 lead in the third, then cleared the bases with a three-run double during the home fifth.
Morgan Henry, Nicole Plesh, and Lewisburg graduate Katie Koch also had two hits apiece for SU. Zoe Bork added a two-run double that briefly tied the game at 2 in the first inning. She then scored on a Henry single ahead of a bases-loaded walk to Hailey Kaba that put SU in front 4-2.
Bubba improved to 12-4 on the season with five shutout innings against Catholic in the semis. She allowed only one hit and struck out three without a walk. Murphy pitched two hitless innings in relief, fanning four and walking two, for her fifth save.
Susquehanna scored both of its runs in the third inning with the help of three Catholic errors. Plesh reached base on a throwing error with one out, and Halifax graduate Hannah Roland followed with a single to right-center field. Plesh scored on the play, and Roland went to second on an errant throw home.
Bean then singled to center and moved to second base on the throw to third, putting two River Hawks in scoring position. The next batter lined out to shortstop, but a throwing error on a double-play attempt allowed Roland to score for a 2-0 lead.
Susquehanna was limited to four hits by Catholic’s Katie Hurd, who struck out two and walked one.
The River Hawks, winners of nine consecutive games, won their third conference championship and first since 2017.