SELINSGROVE — Louden Murphy has badgered Southern Columbia defensive coordinator Andy Mills to draw up a safety blitz for him all season.
Friday night, at a pivotal juncture of the Tigers’ Class 2A state semifinal against Trinity, the junior got his wish. Sort of.
The District 3 champion Shamrocks had struggled to generate any momentum during a one-sided first half at Selinsgrove’s Bolig Memorial Stadium. However, they were gifted a golden opportunity 3 minutes before halftime when a muffed punt gave them possession at the Tigers’ 21-yard line.
On Trinity’s first snap in Southern territory, let alone anywhere near the red zone, Trinity quarterback Caleb Wray dropped back and eyed a fade pattern to the right corner of the end zone. Murphy rushed free off the right edge and drilled Wray just as he cut it loose, knocking both the player and the football to the turf.
“I had a blitz and I came through unblocked — nobody even saw me,” said Murphy, who is accustomed to hitting moving targets in the open field. “I had to hit him. It felt awesome.”
Wray was forced from the game for one play, and when he returned Southern’s Jake Toczylousky intercepted a pass in the middle of the field at the 8 to preserve the Tigers’ 28-0 first-half lead.
Thing is, Murphy ran a linebacker blitz from near the line of scrimmage, not the safety blitz for which he’d been clamoring. In a tweak to their defense, the Tigers played Murphy at outside ‘backer on early downs against Trinity’s potent rushing attack, then dropped him into coverage on third-and-long. The move allowed junior OLB Carter Madden to rest an injury on the defensive side while still taking some carries.
“We had started working (Murphy) there a little bit with our situation defensively and the personnel, moving some people around, and he was the one we felt would be the best fit to play some outside linebacker. We moved him up,” said Southern Columbia coach Jim Roth. “He’s been working there but hasn’t played it much in games — a couple plays in maybe two games, but not much time at all. We’re trying to keep Carter Madden going one way, so we need Louden to play outside linebacker and he did a real nice job there.”
Murphy had a tackle on the first snap of the game, coming off the right side of the line to drop Trinity’s freshman 1,000-yard back Messiah Mickens after a yard gain. Murphy stopped 6-foot-1, 190-pound Shamrocks junior Max Schlager after a 3-yard pickup to start the next defensive series. He helped set the tone for a defense that forced six consecutive Trinity punts and limited the Shamrocks to 38 first-half yards.
“In the first two series we came out and hit them hard,” Murphy said. “They weren’t ready for it, and I think we just tired them out throughout the entire game.”
Murphy entered the game ranked third on the team with 65 tackles (26 solo, 1 for a loss), but no sacks. His successful blitz will go down as an incomplete pass, but it was as impactful as any sack.
“Our coaches know I fly up on run a little too much as a safety, but it also shows that I can play outside linebacker,” he said. “I’ve just got to contain. I’ve got to play run first instead of pass, which is a big difference (from safety) because as a D-back you have to play pass first. I’ve just got to keep everything contained and try to make every play that comes my way.”
The son of former Southern standout halfback/linebacker Joe Murphy, a 1997 graduate, Louden also rushed for 50 yards and three touchdowns Friday. He wears his dad’s No. 26, and said he was a valuable resource while making the switch to linebacker so late in the season.
“I talk to him after every practice, and before every game he tells me the things I need to know,” Louden said. “He helps a lot.”