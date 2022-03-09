DUNMORE — Shamokin's girls were relieved they didn't have to worry about Dunmore's 6-foot-4 Naismith All-American Ciera Toomey on Wednesday.
The Indians, however, could not handle Bucks standout Moriah Murray in the first round of the PIAA Class 4A girls basketball tournament.
With Toomey watching from the sideline on crutches, Murray scored 30 points in the first three quarters to lead Dunmore to a 51-25, home-court victory.
“We knew that we were going to have a very difficult opponent,” Shamokin coach Chris Venna said of the Bucks, who have suffered just one loss each of the past four seasons. “When we found out Toomey wasn’t going to play, we thought if we could play mistake-free that we could maybe keep it close, maybe hang with them.
“If we could keep it close going into the fourth quarter, I thought maybe we’d have a chance.”
Shamokin (19-7) kept it close for one quarter, but Murray shot 8-for-10 in the middle quarters — including 5-for-7 on 3-pointers — to stretch an 8-5 lead to 39-21.
“Murray was just too much for us,” Venna said. “Even when we went box-and-one on her, she still hurt us.
“She’s obviously a great player.”
Murray, who was named first-team all-state three times, is committed to Division I Drexel University. She finished with 32 points, shooting 11-for-19 from the floor, 7-for-13 on 3-pointers, and 3-for-3 from the line while also contributing six rebounds, four steals, three assists and two blocked shots.
Toomey, a junior post whose list of eight schools she continues to consider includes UConn, Maryland, Duke, North Carolina and Penn State, injured her right knee in the second quarter of the district championship game. Murray, a 5-8 guard, replaced Toomey in the middle at times early before 5-8 sophomore forward Tristan Canavan came in and grabbed 10 rebounds.
“(Canavan) had a great game,” Murray said. “Coming into this game, she definitely had to be nervous. This was her first varsity game where she got good playing time.”
Canavan did not score, but helped the Bucks (24-1) to a 26-18 rebounding advantage.
“We didn’t rebound very well,” Venna said.
Delilah Nazih led the Indians with eight points and seven rebounds, but she played just 5:02 of the vital second and third quarters because of foul trouble.
Madi Lippay shot 3-for-4 while adding six points in the loss, and Ally Waugh had three assists.
“I was happy with our girls’ effort,” Venna said. “I was happy with the way they competed.
"I told the girls this was a building block. We did some good things. I expect to be back in the first round of states next year and be in a game that hopefully will be closer.”
PIAA CLASS 4A GIRLS BASKETBALL
FIRST ROUND
DUNMORE 51, SHAMOKIN 25
Shamokin (19-7) 25
Carly Nye 1 0-0 3, Madi Lippay 3 0-0 6, Anastasia Wetzel 1 0-0 3, Ally Waugh 0 0-2 0, Delilah Nazih 4 0-2 8, Des Michaels 2 0-0 5. Totals: 11 0-4 25.
3-point goals: Nye, Wetzel, Michaels.
Did not score: Ally Waugh, Payten Puttman.
Dunmore (24-1) 51
Moriah Murray 11 3-3 32, Sophia Talutto 4 4-6 12, Mia Blume 1 2-2 5, Cadie Lewis 0 2-2 2. Totals: 16 11-13 43.
3-point goals: Murray 7, Blume.
Did not score: Adriana Pacewicz, Tristan Canavan.
Score by quarters
Shamokin;5;7;9;4 — 40
Dunmore;8;19;12;12 — 51