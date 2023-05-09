ALMEDIA — Landen Murray won the long jump and the high jump for Mifflinburg in a meet with Central Columbia and Montoursville.
Arnold Troup (100) and Collin Dreese (1,600) also won individual events for the Wildcats.
Eizabeth Sheesley won the triple jump for Mifflinburg in the girls meet.
Boys
100: Arnold Troup (Miff) 11.16; Cole Bradley (CC); Nicholas Shukausky (CC). 200: Bradley Remley (CC) 23.59; Maguire Blake (CC); Jacob Hunsinger (CC). 400: Maguire Blake (CC) 53.44; Jacob Hunsinger (CC); Greyson Shaud (CC). 800: Aiden McNelis (CC) 2:07.49; Adam Shearer (Mont); Malachi Moyer (Miff). 1600: Collin Dreese (Miff) 4:43.96; Aiden McNelis (CC); Kellon Brubaker (Miff). 3200: Weston Fry (Mont) 11:04.44; Jacob Bear (Mont); Tyler DeVore (Mont). 110H: Josiah Schans (Mont) 14.87; Aiden Huntington (CC); Sean Ravert (Mont). 300H: Cole Bradley (CC) 41.12; Aiden Huntington (CC); Bryant Groff (Miff). 400R: Central Columbia, 44.16. 1600R: Central Columbia, 3:32.59. 3200R: Central Columbia, 10:38.44. High jump: Ben Rohrbach (CC) 5-10; Andrew Beagle (CC); Simon Snook (Miff). Pole vault: Bryce Eberhart (Mont) 12-0; Zach Bailey (CC); Landen Murray (Miff) and Jaxon Crabb (CC). Long jump: Landen Murray (Miff) and Andrew Beagle (CC), 18-10; Jaxson Hoffman (CC); Sean Grodotzke (Miff). Triple jump: Landen Murray (Miff) 37-11 1/2"; Logan Welkom (CC); AJ Sedor (CC). Shot put: Maddix Karns (CC) 43-1; Josh Worthington (CC); Clayton Ackerman (CC). Discus: Brayden Brown (CC) 138-0; Nate Fisher (Mont); Lincoln Huber (CC). Javelin: Lincoln Huber (CC) 166-8; Maddix Karns (CC); Josh Worthington (CC).
Girls
100: Kendra Stout (CC) 12.41; Liberty Gearinger (CC); Josslyn Davis (Mont). 200: Kendra Stout (CC) 25.35; Liberty Gearinger (CC); Josslyn Davis (Mont). 400: Haley Bull (CC) 1:02.74; Natalie Osborne (Miff); Elizabeth Wanner (Mont). 800: Madelyn Blake (CC) 2:31.24; Taylor Beachy (Miff); Maria Darrup (Miff). 1600: Erin Prezioso (CC) 5:48.41; Maria Darrup (Miff); Laura Darrup (Miff). 3200: Erin Bombard (CC) 14:06.76; Erin Prezioso (CC); Bethany Martin (CC). 100H: Ava Rebuck (CC) 15.94; Jayda Tilghman (Miff); Emma Cline (Mont). 300H: Ava Rebuck (CC) 46.87; Jayda Tilghman (Miff); Shakira Moyer (Miff). 400R: Central Columbia, 49.87. 1600R: Central Columbia, 4:21.85. 3200R: Mifflinburg, 10:35.85. High jump: Caitlyn Weatherill (CC) 4-10; Jayden Phillips (Mont); Marissa Allen (Miff) and Elizabeth Sheesley (Miff). Pole vault: Kendall Simms (Mont) 10-0; Alina Shannon (CC); Caitlyn Weatherill (MC) and Marissa Mahonski (Mont). Long jump: Caitlyn Weatherill (CC) 16-1 1/2; Elizabeth Sheesley (Miff); Lila Phillips (Mont). Triple jump: Elizabeth Sheesley (Miff) 31-0; Kylie Kingston (CC); Marissa Allen (Miff). Shot put: Mikaela Sullivan (CC) 34-7 1/2; Lyndsey Hostetter (CC); Anna Baylor (Mont). Discus: Anna Baylor (Mont) 100-3; Keri Welliver (CC); Kayla Winter (Miff). Javelin: Katrina Bennage (Miff) 108-0; Addison Berlin (CC); Lyndsey Hostetter (CC).