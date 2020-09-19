HUMMELS WHARF — Montoursville’s Peyton Mussina won medalist honors by four strokes, leading the Warriors over Shikellamy in Heartland Athletic Conference golf Thursday.
Mussina’s nine-hole score of 37 paced four Warriors who carded 44 or better at the Susquehanna Valley Country Club.
Ben Heemstra (41) led the Braves.
MONTOURSVILLE 166,
SHIKELLAMY 184
At Susquehanna Valley Country Club
Montoursville (166): Peyton Mussina 37, Lauren Marks 42, Aiden Evans 43, Gage Wheeland 44.
Shikellamy (184): Ben Heemstra 41, CJ Doebler 45, Joshua King 47, Chase Carpenter 51.
WEDNESDAY
n Midd-West 176, Milton 182
MILTON — Julian Krainak shot an even-par 35 to earn medalist honors, topping the Black Panthers’ Isaiah Day by five strokes, as the Mustangs bested the Black Panthers by six shots.
Midd-West 176, Milton 182
Wynding Brook Golf Club
Par: 35
Midd-West (176) — Julian Krainak 35; Kyle Beward 44; Nick Whitesel 45; Caroline Zerbe 52.
Milton (182) — Isaiah Day 40; Cade Wirnsberger 46; Carter Fedder 47; Kendall Fedder 49.
n Loyalsock 192, Warrior Run 218
WILLIAMSPORT — Freshman Hannah Rabb shot a 38 to earn medalist honors, but the Defenders were topped on the road.
Loyalsock 192, Warrior Run 218
at Williamsport Country Club
Warrior Run (218) — Hannah Rabb 38; Kaelyn Watson 59; Mason Sheesley 59; Reagan Campbell 62.
Loyalsock (192) — Grace Shaible 42; Cassie Gee 48; Allyia Kennedy 50; Keanu Singh 52.