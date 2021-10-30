MIDD-WEST 4, CENTRAL COLUMBIA 0
SELINSGROVE — From start to finish, Midd-West was determined to keep their impressive season moving forward. Juniors Easton Erb and Owen Solomon got the game started with a goal of their own, then fellow teammates Nolan Stahl (Preston Arbogast) and Kynn Loss (Kyle Ferster) put the finishing touches in the shoutout victory.
The Mustangs will now look forward to the District IV Class 2A semifinals as they await the Milton Black Panthers, date and time has yet to be determined.
First half
MW-Owen Solomon, 22:04; MW-Easton Erb, 38:04.
Second half
MW-Kynn Loss (Kyle Ferster), 1:32; MW-Nolan Stahl (Preston Arbogast).
Shots: MW 15-0. Corners: MW 7-3. Saves: Central Columbia 11; Midd-West 0.