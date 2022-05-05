MILTON — Two runs in two games — regardless of the opponent — isn't what coach Pete Voss expects out of the Midd-West offense.
The Mustangs won two in a row before back-to-back losses to Selinsgrove and Jersey Shore on Monday and Tuesday, a pair of losses in which Midd-West scored just one run in each game.
"Well, we spent the whole practice Wednesday hitting," Voss said.
The extra work paid off as the Mustangs pounded out 14 hits, and Sarah Shupp and Marlo Spriggle each drove home four runs in Midd-West's 14-7 win over Milton on Thursday.
"We have good hitters, and we have a really talented team," Voss said."We are facing a little adversity here — some key injuries that are hurting us — right now. The girls are battling.
"We still have an outside shot at districts, but we've got to keep winning."
It's the second straight season the Mustangs have started the season slow, only to rally to near a district appearance. In 2020, Midd-West missed by one game. The Mustangs (4-10 overall, 3-7 HAC-I) have little room for error, and will need to win out to claim a berth — included in those games is a trip to division-leader Central Mountain and last year's district champion, Danville
"We know we have to play perfect games and do everything right," Shupp said. "We've got to come out and just play well. I think going into this stretch — knowing that we have to win — everyone is ready to do it."
Besides the bats returning to form for the Mustangs, they played errorless defense behind Lorna Oldt and Kaitlyn Ewing in the circle. One of those injured players Voss referred to is freshman pitcher Miley Beachel.
"Our defense has been real solid probably the last three weeks. We've got some real good athletes, and we've got some things figured out (as far as positions)," Voss said. "The pitchers executed their spots (today)."
Midd-West took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second on Storm Wilt's RBI single, but Milton escaped more damage after Wilt went from first to third on a sacrifice bunt. Milton third baseman Emilie Miller fielded Teagan Schreffler's hard-hit groundout, and threw to first for the second out. Kendall Fedder then made a perfect throw to catcher Ana Doyle, who made the tag to finish off the double play and end the threat.
Milton (2-10 overall, 1-9 HAC-I) tied the game when Brooklyn Wade doubled, moved to third on a wild pitch, and scored on Doyle's sacrifice fly.
The Mustangs made it 4-1 in the top of the third on a Spriggle sacrifice fly, a Shupp RBI single and Caroline Zerby's RBI double off the left-field fence.
After Fedder doubled and scored on Jordan Aunkst's RBI single to cut the deficit to 4-2 for Milton, Midd-West's bats truly came alive in the fifth inning.
Rachel Keister singled and Spriggle sacrificed her to second. Shupp — a lefty — hit a towering fly ball to right field. Milton's right fielder Kiera Nickels had a chance to make a spectacular catch, but crashed face first into the fence. Shupp circled the bases for her fourth homer of the season and a 6-2 advantage.
After being checked, Nickels stayed in the game, and seemed to no worse for wear, though she spent the rest of the half inning on defense checking her nose and arm that collided with the fence.
Zerby singled, but was erased on Wilt's fielder's choice for the second out. Oldt singled, before Schreffler and Ewing singled home runs for a 9-2 advantage.
The Black Panthers touched up Oldt for three runs in the sixth inning, and got back within 9-5. Doyle singled and went to second on Miranda Hess' ground out. Aunkst walked before Kiesten Stork cut the lead to 9-3 with an RBI single. After a groundout put runners on second and third, Miller dropped a perfectly placed two-run single off Zerby's glove in short right field to pull Milton within 9-5. The Black Panthers had runners on second and third when Oldt got a flyout to end the inning.
Midd-West added five more runs in the top of the seventh. Keister beat out an infield single with the bases-loaded for an RBI, before Spriggle cleared the bases with a three-run triple, and Shupp capped the scoring with an RBI single.
Oldt walked the first two hitters of the seventh before being replaced by Ewing. Aunkst had an RBI groundout and Stork had her second RBI single in as many innings, but Ewing got a groundout to shortstop to end the game.
Midd-West 14, Milton 7
Midd-West;013;050;5 — 14-14-0
Milton;010;103;2 — 7-10-2
Lorna Oldt, Kaitlyn Ewing (7) and Mckennin Voss. Miranda Hess and Ana Doyle.
WP: Oldt; LP: Hess.
Midd-West: Rachel Keister, 2-for-4, 3 runs, RBI; Marlo Spriggle, 1-for-3, double, run, 4 RBIs; Sarah Shupp, 3-for-4, homer (5th, one on), 2 runs, 4 RBIs; Caroline Zerby, 2-for-4, double, run, RBI; Storm Wilt, 1-for-3, 2 runs, RBI; Oldt, 2-for-3; Teagan Schreffler, 1-for-4, run, RBI; Ewing, 2-for-3, double, run, RBI.
Milton: Kiersten Stork, 2-for-5, run, 2 RBIs; Emilie Miller, 2-for-3, 2 RBIs; Brooklyn Wade 2-for-4, double, run; Kendall Fedder, 1-for-3, double, 2 runs; Doyle, 1-for-1, 2 runs, RBI; Jordan Aunkst 1-for-3, run, 2 RBIs.