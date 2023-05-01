MIDDLEBURG — Lily Reidy hit a two-run homer in a three-run in the third inning, and knocked in three runs to lead South Williamsport to an 8-3 victory over Midd-West in nonleague softball on a rainy Monday afternoon on the turf at Sports Boosters Athletic Park.
Trailing by seven runs to start the bottom of the seventh, Madi Swineford hit a solo homer for the Mustangs (8-2). Emma Wagner followed with a single, before Rachel Keister singled to put runners on the corners.
Storm Wilt followed with an RBI single to cut the lead to 8-3 to bring Midd-West's leading hitter Sarah Shupp to the plate with two runners on, but South Williamsport pitcher Alizabeth Shuler got a groundout to end the inning.
Shupp had an RBI triple in the first inning to give the Mustangs a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first.
The Mounties improve to 8-1 on the season.
South Williamsport 8, Midd-West 3
South Williamsport;013;201;1 — 8-9-0
Midd-West;100;000;2 — 3-10-3
Alizabeth Shuler and Lily Reidy. Miley Beachel, Lorna Oldt (6) and Storm Wilt.
WP: Shuler; LP: Beachel.
South Williamsport: Aleigha Rieppel, 2 runs; Shuler, 2-for-4, homer (4th, one on), run, 2 RBIs; Sage Lorson, 2-for-4, run, RBI; Abigail Lorson, 2-for-4, double, run, RBI; Reidy, 1-for-3, homer (3rd, one on), 2 runs, 3 RBIs.
Midd-West: Rachel Keister, 3-for-4, run; Wilt, 2-for-4, RBI; Sarah Shupp, 1-for-4, triple, RBI; Cali Sauer, 1-for-3, double; Madi Swineford, 2-for-3, homer (7th, solo), run, RBI.