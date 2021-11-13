LEBANON — A determined Midd-West side, despite absorbing plenty of bumps, bruises and maybe even a few elbows and forearms, moved one round deeper in the PIAA’s highly competitive Class 2A boys soccer bracket.
Nick Eppley’s penalty kick with 26:15 remaining stood as the game-winner, but the Mustangs also needed first-half goals from Owen Solomon and Noah Dorman to turn back Notre Dame-Green Pond 3-2 Saturday afternoon.
Cole Keister added seven saves in goal for Mark Ferster’s Mustangs (21-2-0), who absorbed goals from Brendan Boyle and Matthew Benolken and plenty else before leaving blustery Cedar Crest’s Earl Boltz Stadium and hopping on the bus home.
“You get to this point in the season and it’s win or go home,” Ferster said.
What’s of prime importance to the Mustangs is they’re one of four sides playing Tuesday for a berth in the state final.
In order to get there, however, Midd-West will need to top reigning Class 2A champion and backyard rival Lewisburg in order to get there. Lewisburg also won at Boltz hours later, topping Allentown Central Catholic 3-2.
While the Mustangs never trailed, it wasn't an easy game within Boltz’s cozy dimensions and with wind whipping throughout. The Mustangs jumped in front at 4:09 when Eppley switched the field and found Solomon alone on the right flank.
When John DeMelia (seven saves) came well off his line to contest, Solomon picked his shot and bounced home a shot from some 30 yards out.
“It’s great,” Solomon said. “Our motto from our coaches has been, ‘Score early and often to really put teams away.’ It was a whole team effort. I was just lucky to be able to make this run and our team transferred it and they got it to me.
“I was just lucky to be able to get it in the back of the net.”
Boyle answered at 15:08, pulling the Crusaders (17-5-1) even by nodding an equalizer past Keister after the ball hopped off several heads in front.
It was Midd-West’s turn again at 29:42, as Solomon dispatched a high-arching cross from the left flank toward the far post. Dorman gained possession, sized up DeMelia while maintaining his cool, then slotted home a go-ahead score.
“Noah’s the type of kid (who is) buying into the idea of it doesn’t how much time you’re on the pitch, it matters what you do out there,” Ferster said. “It was great (that he scored), but that’s his job to step up and be that player when he’s called upon.”
NDGP could have equalized at 32:57 following a Midd-West handball inside the box, but Francesco D’Avella drilled his penalty kick off the left upright and play continued. Then, with 5:49 gone in the second half, the Crusaders restarted the game quickly following an offside violation, firing the ball up the left flank before Benolken broke toward goal.
A sprawling Keister got a hand on the ball — Keister made a pair of lunging saves in the opening half to prevent NDGP goals — but it caromed off him and in.
Eight minutes later the game swung back in Midd-West’s favor when Nolan Stahl was wiped out in the 18-yard box and a penalty kick awarded. Stepping to the spot, Eppley calmly put away his 30th goal of the season to push the Mustangs in front to stay.
NDGP continued to do everything possible to locate an equalizer, and the District 11 runners-up nearly found one with about 19 minutes to play, but Keister and Preston Arbogast combined to clear the ball off the line.
Stahl used his head to clear an even later attempt.
Although there were more tense moments, the Mustangs eventually secured the victory.
“Just being in the Final Four is a great thing,” Solomon said. "We were in the same spot two years ago, but, unfortunately, we lost this game here. Two years later, we got the win and now we’re in the Final Four — which is great.”
PIAA CLASS 2A QUARTERFINALS
At Cedar Crest H.S.
MIDD-WEST 3, NOTRE DAME-GREEN POND 2
First half
MW-Owen Solomon (Nick Eppley), 4:09; NDGP-Brendan Boyle, 15:08; MW-Noah Dorman (Solomon), 29:42.
Second half
NDGP-Matthew Benolken, 45:49; MW-Eppley (penalty kick), 53:45.
Shots on goal: MW 10-9. Corners: NDGP 5-3. Saves: Notre Dame-Green Pond 7 (John DeMelia); Midd-West 7 (Cole Keister).