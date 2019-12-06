Midd-West won the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II title last season and is expected to battle for a repeat, yet Midd-West coach Dale Franquet said his focus is elsewhere.
Although it does stick in his craw that, while his team won the title, it lost its final dual to Central Columbia to prevent a perfect division record, he is most concerned about what comes after the dual meet season.
“We are going to just go out and try to compete every night and try to get our kids ready for the postseason,” Franquet said.
He has scheduled as many meets as possible in recent years with teams from out of the area to try to accomplish that goal and he is satisfied with how it has worked.
Franquet noted that last year’s Mustangs produced the best season in school history. They finished 16-3 and return three regional placewinners, led by junior Avery Bassett (145/152 pounds), who was a regional champion and finished 35-4.
Senior Josh Rodriguez (160/170) and junior Trey Lauver (195/220) finished fifth and sixth, respectively.
“If the kids stay healthy and enjoy what they’re doing like the last couple years, I think we can be in the thick of things. But there are some tough teams in the league,” Franquet said.
He believes it will be a dogfight in the division with Montoursville, Mifflinburg and Lewisburg always coming up with the numbers to be competitive.
Lewisburg has a new coach for the first time in 25 years.
Former Shikellamy wrestler and longtime assistant at both Shikellamy and Lewisburg Justin Michaels has taken the driver’s seat after the retirement of Jim Snyder, who won more than 300 matches in his time in Lewisburg.
“There is a lot of pressure for taking over for a local high school coaching legend in Jim Snyder,” said Michaels. “Jim Snyder and (long-time assistant Mike) ‘Doc’ Brown had such a positive impact on so many student-athletes over the years on and off the mat.”
Brown also retired after last season.
“Their philosophies are very similar to what my philosophies are as a coach and my staff’s. That is helping guide the young students through their journey of life. The opportunity that you have as a mentor while being a coach can be so impactful,” Michaels said.
He said that he and Snyder often talked about the impact of their own high school coaches on them and how they want to leave that impact on their wrestlers. Snyder wrestled for coach Paul Stehman at Line Mountain, and Michaels for the late Phil Lockcuff at Shikellamy.
The Green Dragons graduated 11 seniors, and along with them, Michaels said, went a lot of leadership.
He said that freshmen and sophomores comprise more than half of the roster and they will lean on veterans Kaiden Wagner, Thomas Lyons, Cole Temple, Gavin Sheriff, Logan Bartlett and Broghan Persun to guide the team.
“I am looking forward to the journey and growth with these guys,” Michaels said.
Mifflinburg coach Derek Reber, a former state champion from Lewisburg, recalled that six of his team’s nine losses last season were by a one-match swing, and they had some kids in and out of the lineup most of the year for a variety of reasons.
“I think we can do as well or better than last season,” he said, noting that they lost only two seniors to graduation.
He said the division will be tough, with Montoursville and Midd-West favored to battle for the title.
Danville returns seven starters from last year’s 22-4 team but remains relatively young with only three seniors on the roster.
Coach Matt Bloom said his team’s strength will be in its numbers with 25 working out in the new wrestling room, and it has a great work ethic.
The program steps into a brand-new wrestling room this season and Bloom said, “The room has done exactly what I had hoped for the program.
“Our guys are buying into and taking ownership of the program. It’s a monumental piece in building the wrestling culture here in Danville.”
Bloom said the biggest concern is inexperience in some weight classes.
He sees the division as a battle among Montoursville, Mifflinburg and Midd-West.
“As always the division is a gauntlet of talent-rich programs,” Bloom said. “I expect some great wrestling to emerge this season within our division.”
Central Columbia coach Jeremiah Johnson said the Blue Jays graduated nine seniors but still have a solid team.
“We have a strong junior class with some promising young ninth- and 10th-graders that look to contribute this season,” Johnson said.