DANVILLE — The last time the Mustangs took the field, they were blindsided by a one-run loss to Danville in the quarterfinals of the District 4 Class 4A playoffs.
On Monday afternoon, the Midd-West baseball team got its revenge with a 7-1 season-opening win against the Ironmen in a key Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II.
Mustang starting pitcher Garrett Leitzel, who lasted five innings and allowed just one run, said the team was looking forward to the rivalry.
However, coach Scott Wright insisted that the revenge factor didn’t even come into consideration.
“It’s a new season,” said Wright. “We’ve got to start over and let it go.”
The Mustangs were originally scheduled to begin their season on Saturday against Loyalsock — but Mother Nature had different plans.
“These guys have been itching to get out on the field, and play a game that means something,” said Wright. “They stepped up, and played with mental toughness.”
Midd-West scored the first two runs of the game in the top of the second inning. Leitzel led off with a singl,e and eventually came around to score due to a multi-base error, and a sacrifice fly. Matthew Weimer also crossed the plate on a RBI double by Aiden Everly.
Danville catcher Mason Raup, who finished the game with three hits, led off the bottom of the third with a triple. This was followed up with an RBI-double off the bat of Cole Duffy, which reduced the Mustang lead to one. The Ironmen weren’t able to tie the game up, a common theme for the game.
“We left 10 runners on base,” said Ironmen coach Devin Knorr. “When you do that, it’s gonna be tough to win ballgames.”
The Mustangs added one more run in the fifth inning before exploding for four runs in the top of the seventh.
Everly relived Leitzel in the sixth inning, pitching 1 2/3 innings before Cole Keister recorded the final out of the ballgame.
Carson Persing earned the start for the Ironmen, pitching three innings before being relieved by Garrett Hoffman, who would pitch the remainder of the contest.
The win gives the Mustangs an early advantage in the new-look HAC-II. Wright said he expects Danville to be right next to his team in the standings all season long.
The Mustangs also have a pair of Division I signees (Paige and Caden Wofley) on their pitching staff. Presumably, one will pitch in their next game on Wednesday at Central Columbia.
“We know what we’re capable of,” said Wright. “We’ve got to go out and take care of our business.”
The Ironmen have another tough contest on Wednesday, as they’ll travel to Lewisburg for a contest with the Green Dragons. Lewisburg is 2-1 on the year following their thrilling 7-6 win over Mifflinburg, also on Monday.
MIDD-WEST 7, DANVILLE 1
Midd-West;020;010;4 – 7-8-0
Danville;001;000;0 – 1-8-3
Garrett Leitzel, Aiden Everly (6), Quinn Keister (7) and Matt Weimer. Carson Persing, Garett Hoffman (4) and Mason Raup.
WP: Leitzel. LP: Persing.
Midd-West: Shutt 2-for-3, RBI; Weimer 1-for-2, 2 RBIs; Smith 1-for-1, double; Everly 1-for-4, RBI, double; Sheaffer 1-for-3, double, BB; Leitzel 1-2, 2 BBs.
Danville: Mason Raup 3-for-4, triple; Duffy 2-for-4, double, RBI; McCarthy 1-for-2, double, 2 BBs.