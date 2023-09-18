CATAWISSA — Midd-West scored the final four goals of the game after Southern Columbia had taken an early lead as the Mustangs won their fourth straight game, this one 4-1 over the Tigers in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II action on Monday.
Eliza Fenstermacher got the Tigers on the board in the first quarter, before Maeysn Franquet scored the first of her two goals to equalize. Abby Benner then scored 10 minutes later to give the Mustangs (6-1, 3-1) the lead for good.
Jenna Billig had 14 saves in cage for the Tigers (4-3, 2-3).
Midd-West 4, Southern Columbia 1
First quarter
SC: Eliza Fenstermacher (Gracie Keller) 7:38.
Second quarter
MW: Maesyn Franquet (Abby Benner) 11:20; Benner (Emma Stahl, Bailey Mccoy) 2:12.
Third quarter
MW: McCoy (Kylie Brown) 8:09.
Fourth quarter
MW: Franquet 3:51.
Shots: Midd-West, 18-2; Penalty corners: Midd-West 13-3. Saves: Midd-West (Aleah Feltman) 1; Southern (Jenna Billig) 14.