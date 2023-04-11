MIDDLEBURG — Beating Mifflinburg on Saturday with a walk-off homer by freshman Carli Sauer was a big step in the evolution of the Midd-West softball program.
So was Tuesday's six-run first inning in a 9-1 defeat of Warrior Run in a Heartland Athletic Conference-Division III contest on the turf at Sports Boosters Athletic Park.
"It's tough to play back-to-back games, and get emotionally high for both games," Midd-West coach Pete Voss said. "It's something that we are going to have to learn to do — find that kind of energy every game. Hopefully, we have something special going on here."
The Mustangs have made steady progress over the last three seasons, but missing the District 4 playoffs by one win in each of the last two still sticks with the Midd-West players. So quickly getting to 4-0 on the young season is huge for the Mustangs. Midd-West has 18 games scheduled, so it needs nine wins for the requisite .500 record to qualify for the district playoffs.
"We trying to change that culture around softball (at Midd-West). We were six wins four years ago, (then) nine wins each of the last two years," Voss said. "I don't know what this season will bring, but we feel like we've gotten off to a good start."
Midd-West (3-0 HAC-III) had three straight ground-rule doubles to open the top of the first inning Tuesday. Rachel Keister led off with a ball down the right-field line that rolled past the fence, before scoring on Storm Wilt's double that bounced over the fence. Sarah Shupp made it three in a row for a 2-0 lead.
Miley Beachel followed with an infield single, before Lorna Oldt made it 4-0 with a two-run hit. After Teagan Schreffler singled and both runners moved up, Warrior Run pitcher Mackenzie Heyler got back-to-back strikeouts to nearly escape without further damage. However, Midd-West No. 9-hitter Madi Swineford singled home two runs for a 6-0 lead.
"Everybody's been hitting. If the top of the order hasn't come through, the girls on the bottom have," Voss said. "Even if we aren't hitting, we can lay down some bunts and play small ball if we have to."
Those early runs were all Beachel would need.
The Defenders (4-4, 2-1) scored an unearned run in the second when Maura Woland, who had reached on an error, scored on the back end of a double steal. Beachel retired 11 in a row at one point in the middle innings. She allowed just two hits in five innings of work, striking out six and not walking a batter. Oldt struck out three in the final two innings to finish off the victory.
"There is a lot of pressure in the first inning, but once you get through that, it helps a lot," Beachel said. "I really felt all my pitches were working (today). There are a couple that could have been better."
The game would remain 6-1 until the Mustangs added three runs in the bottom of the fifth. Oldt singled, took second on a wild pitch, and scored on Sauer's ground-rule double — the fourth of the game for Midd-West. After a run scored on an error on McKennin Voss' sacrifice bunt, Keister capped the scoring with an RBI single for the Mustangs.
MIDD-WEST 9, WARRIOR RUN 1
Warrior Run;010;000;0 — 1-2-2
Midd-West;600;030;x — 9-14-2
Mackenzie Heyler, Isabella Shupp (6) and Lakesha Hauck. Miley Beachel, Lorna Oldt (6) and Mckennin Voss.
WP: Beachel; LP: Heyler.
Warrior Run: Abby Evans, 1-for-3, double; Mackenzie Watts, 1-for-2.
Midd-West: Rachel Keister, 2-for-4, double, run, RBI; Storm Wilt, 2-for-4, double, run, RBI; Sarah Shupp, 1-for-4, double, run, RBI; Oldt, 3-for-4, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Teagan Schreffler, 3-for-4, run; Carli Sauer, 1-for-4, double, RBI; Madi Swineford, 1-for-3, 2 RBIs.