MIDDLEBURG — Mark Ferster didn’t need to remind his Midd-West youngsters about where they stood, and what they needed to get done if they wanted to reach some of their season-long objectives.
Yet when the brackets for the District 4 Class AA boys’ soccer tournaments were unveiled, there was Midd-West assigned to an opening-round scrap — not one of the quarterfinal-round contests they usually start in.
Well, thanks to an offensive outburst and a strong overall performance Monday night at home — not to mention a 6-0 victory over Lourdes Regional — Midd-West will be playing in Saturday’s quarterfinals.
Owen Solomon and Noah Romig each pocketed two goals for Ferster’s Mustangs (11-7-1), who will take on third-seeded Wellsboro Saturday at the Balls Mills Soccer Complex. Gage Kuhns and Evan Leitzel also connected for Midd-West, which reached last season’s District 4 Class 2A final before falling.
Lourdes (10-7-2), making its first 4-AA stop in several seasons, picked up 23 saves from goalkeeper Kyle Baranoski.
“To be honest, at this time of the season the first thing you’re playing for is a district championship,” Ferster said. “So, this is district championship No. 1 tonight. Now we have three more to get to where we want to be.”
And since the Mustangs spent nearly the entire 80 minutes in Lourdes’ end of Sports Boosters Park, that meant unleashing that passion and drive on the Red Raiders’ goal cage and Baranoski in particular.
While Kuhns and Solomon connected on long-distance looks in the opening 20 minutes to get Ferster’s bunch going, Lourdes’ lone shot came with just under nine to go in the half when Gavin Kodack got a step or two on the defense, and unloaded a blast that Cole Keister (1 save) had no difficulty whatsoever tucking away.
Moments later, Midd-West was unloading a full frontal assault on the Lourdes' cage. Yet Baranoski was able to temporarily stave off a third marker by using his hands and feet to deny two strikes and several other players knocked down looks before they reached the six. Eventually, Romig cashed in to cap the scramble.
Solomon, Leitzel and Romig added goals in the opening nine minutes of the second half.
“Hold your heads up. Hold your heads up,” Lourdes skipper Earl Reed said to his players, who won their last three and six of seven to reach districts. “I’m just proud of you. You gave all you had and you made them work a bit.”
“Win and keep going forward. Lose and go home,” Ferster said. “We’re built for this. This is what we do. When we get to the postseason, we make runs. … So, this will last as long as the boys want to ride that train.”
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 2A PLAYOFFS
First round
MIDD-WEST 6, LOURDES REGIONAL 0
First half
MW-Gage Kuhns (Easton Erb), 11:06; MW-Owen Solomon (Kyle Ferster), 19:13; MW-Romig, 32:30.
Second half
MW-Solomon, 41:25; MW-Evan Leitzel (Romig), 47:02; MW-Romig (Noah Dorman), 48:42.
Shots: MW 29-1. Corners: MW 12-0. Saves: Lourdes, Kyle Baranoski (23 saves); Midd-West, Cole Keister (1), Layne Ertley (0).