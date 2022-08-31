COCOLAMUS — Ready to play for real after several weeks of training sessions and practice matches, an inspired Midd-West outfit was flush with energy from opening kick to the final horn.
Yet the Mustangs didn’t just play hard throughout their first meaningful outing, they played well and with purpose. Establishing the midfield was one dimension, but so, too, was winning second balls, defending passionately, and taking care of those chances that materialized.
Getting two scores from Owen Solomon and an early finish from Zander Hackenberg, Midd-West opened its 2022 boys’ soccer campaign impressively by steaming to a 3-0 victory over host East Juniata on a pleasant Wednesday night at East Juniata High School.
Cole Keister made three stops to preserve the clean sheet — although the diminutive junior received plenty of help from front to back. Jack Hoffman finished with six saves for Cory Fronk’s Tigers (1-2), who split a pair of games last weekend at the Selinsgrove Invitational.
And while both sides could have come out cranky yet sluggish since the non-league affair started some 45 minutes late, neither did. Yet it was Midd-West that broke in front quickly and took control when Easton Erb lofted a ball toward the left edge of the six that found Hackenberg.
Once the senior settled and made one quick juke to create space, he was able to slot a well-placed shot into the net for the game’s first finish. Just 4:21 had run off the scoreboard clock.
It was fitting that Erb was rewarded, since he and fellow midfielder Noah Dorman really stood out for the first 20-25 minutes by setting a strong tone. EJ did have a terrific chance seconds after Hackenberg’s finish, but Keister denied a Jake Brackbill breakaway to keep it 1-0.
“Our middle is there to win the ball every time and those guys work their butts off all the time,” Solomon said. “If it weren’t for those guys in the middle, we wouldn’t be winning right now.”
“We knew if we controlled the middle and didn’t allow that ball to get to (Brackbill), we could keep things right where we wanted,” added Midd-West coach Mark Ferster, whose club lost center back Evan Leitzel to a leg injury with about 13 minutes to go. “They tried to get the ball to him any way they could … but we felt if we controlled the midfield we’d control him.”
Noah Romig nearly made it 2-0 with 15 minutes gone, but his pop glanced off the crossbar. EJ had an opportunity to pull even with just over 13 to go in the opening half, but Isaac Knepp short-circuited a potential equalizer by thwarting Brady Roe’s solo charge.
Several minutes later, Solomon’s left-footed strike found the top left corner of the net — after a deep Dorman ball put him behind much of the East Juniata defense.
“I made a back-side run because our forward made the corner, so I made that run toward the back (right) post,” Solomon said of his first finish. “Dorman played a beautiful ball over the top, I was able to collect it, keep my composure, and finish.”
Midd-West cashed in again with 13:03 gone in the second half as Solomon cleaned up a rebound of a Romig rip that Hoffman was unable to cover. The Mustangs had two more opportunities, but an Erb direct was handled and another Solomon poke punched away.
Keister had to make one late save to preserve his season-opening whitewash, turning aside a Jaysen Sheeler blast by laying out to his left. He also punched the ensuing corner out of danger.
Seconds later, a Midd-West program that last season reached the PIAA Class AA semifinals was celebrating its season-opening conquest.
“Our whole team has been itching to get out here and play,” Solomon said. “We just wanted to unleash and show what we’ve got, let everyone else know that we’re coming.”
MIDD-WEST 3, EAST JUNIATA 0
First half
MW-Zander Hackenberg (Easton Erb), 4:21; MW-Owen Solomon (Noah Dorman), 28:10.
Second half
MW-Solomon (Noah Romig), 63:30.
Shots: MW 10-3. Corner kicks: MW 3-1. Saves: MW 3 (Cole Keister); EJ 6 (Jack Hoffman).