TURBOTVILLE — It's not the numbers — through four extra base hits and nine runs batted in over the last three days is pretty impressive — that show Sarah Shupp is locked in at the plate.
No all it took was to watch the Midd-West center fielder's first at-bat in Thursday's Heartland Athletic Conference-Division III matchup with Warrior Run.
She fouled off four, two-strike pitches from Defenders' freshman pitcher Mackenzie Heyler, before depositing the ninth pitch of the at-bat over the left-center fence — the first of her two two-run homers — as Midd-West moved one win from a playoff berth, 7-3, over the Defenders.
"She's seeing the ball real well, and she's get upset with herself for that fly ball (Shupp missed fourth hit, and possibly more RBIs with two runners on in the top of the seventh)," Midd-West coach Pete Voss said. "That's that competitor inside of her, you can see that (why she's such a good hitter). Her approach right now, you can see in the first at-bat, she had two strikes on her. She battled and battled until she got her pitch."
The victory sets up a big week for the Mustangs (8-1 overall, 7-1 HAC-III), who face South Williamsport (7-1) on Monday, followed with a home contest with Loyalsock (8-0 HAC-III) on Thursday, before wrapping the week with a double-header on the road with Troy on May 6.
Thursday's game at Warrior Run had the all makings of a trap game with that big week ahead for Midd-West, and the young Defenders (8-7, 4-3) coming in winning four of the previous of five games.
"I think we know what's at stake right now (the Mustangs are looking to qualify for the district playoffs after missing on the final day of the season in 2022). We needed to have our 'A' game, because these are the kind of games we need to win," Shupp said.
Voss added: "We talked about that with us being a little better this year, that every team is going to be coming after us. Warrior Run came back and beat Selinsgrove on Saturday. We told them, 'you can't look past this team.'"
The Mustangs certainly didn't. Rachel Keister reached on an error to open the game, and Shupp homered to make it 2-0 in the top of the first.
In the third inning, this time, No. 2-hitter Storm Wilt singled with two outs, before the lefty Shupp homered to left-center field for a 4-0 advantage.
Midd-West added two more runs in the top of the fifth. Wilt doubled, and Shupp singled, and took second on a the throw to third to put runners on second and third. Miley Beachel doubled off the left-field fence to plate Wilt, but Shupp was forced to hold up at third. Lorna Oldt followed with a sacrifice fly to make it 6-0.
Beachel was nearly unhittable for the first five innings. She struck out 11 and allowed just two base runners — a walk and an error — until Warrior Run's Megan Rovenolt — the No. 9-hitter — singled in the sixth inning.
A fielder's choice, and a dropped fly ball led to Warrior Run's first run, before a hit batter on an 0-2 count, led to back-to-back RBI singles by Maura Woland and Mckenna Forman to rally Warrior Run within three runs.
However, the Mustangs got an insurance run on an error, and Beachel retired the side on nine pitches in the bottom of the seventh to wrap up the victory.
MIDD-WEST 7, WARRIOR RUN 3
Midd-West;202;020;1 — 7-10-2
Warrior Run;000;003;0 — 3-3-2
Miley Beachel and McKennin Voss. Mackenzie Heyler, Isabelle Shupp (5) and Lakesha Hauck.
WP: Beachel; LP: Heyler.
Midd-West: Rachel Keister, 1-for-3, 2 runs; Storm Wilt, 3-for3, double, 2 runs; Sarah Shupp, 3-for-4, 2 homers (1st, one on), (3rd, one on), 3 runs, 4 RBIs; Beachel, 2-for-4, double, RBI; Lorna Oldt, 1-for-3, RBI.
Warrior Run: Maura Woland, 1-for-3, RBI; Mckenna Forman, 1-for-3, RBI.