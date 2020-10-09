One of the things Brad Hatter wanted to see in his Midd-West football team was some resiliency.
The Mustangs fell behind Central Columbia by two touchdowns in a loss two weeks ago, and Hatter wasn’t pleased with what he saw.
“We talked all last week about how 14-0 isn’t an insurmountable lead in football,” Hatter said. “I felt when that happened two weeks ago against Central Columbia, we folded. We really harped on heart and pride last week in practice.”
Last Saturday night, Lewisburg jumped out to a two-score lead on the Mustangs. This time, Midd-West heeded its coach’s words.
“We got into the same predicament against Lewisburg, but this time we made a comeback,” Hatter said. “It’s just been a shot in the arm for these kids. They know they can compete with these teams.”
The Mustangs are in their first year in Heartland Athletic Conference Division II.
“I really felt we played a decent football game,” Hatter added. “We just came up a little short (against Lewisburg).”
Now, the Mustangs get a shot at Mifflinburg in a HAC-II contest tonight at Sports Boosters Athletic Complex. With a few improvements, they might score their first HAC-II win.
“The biggest thing we’ve talked about is the amount of turnovers we’ve had in the last four games. It’s been a recipe for disaster,” Hatter said. “We need to play with the same type of intensity we did against Lewisburg, but we have to make Mifflinburg earn it. We can’t give them short fields; we have to make them drive the ball down the field.”
That’s been the Wildcats’ biggest issue so far this season: offensive consistency.
“We have to come away with points when we get into the red zone,” said Mifflinburg coach Jason Dressler, whose team has been shut out by Central Columbia and Montoursville the last two weeks. “We have to execute better, and we have to get sharper (in the red zone).”
In both shutouts, Mifflinburg had early drives into the opponent’s territory end with no points.
After dealing with Max Moyers, Rocco Pulizzi and Troy Johnson, the Mifflinburg defense gets to deal with Midd-West’s Hunter Wolfley at running back. Wolfley and Southern Columbia’s Gavin Garcia lead the area with nine touchdowns apiece. Wolfley caught three touchdown passes against Lewisburg last week to go along with season totals of 453 rushing yards and six touchdowns.
“Wolfley is a good athlete, and they like to get the ball in his hands,” Dressler said. “We have to have discipline (on defense) to contain him.”
Dressler would also like to see his defense perform better on third down and try create more turnovers.
“We have to win these third downs defensively and get ourselves off the field,” Dressler said. “I think our best field position (against Central Columbia) was our own 34. We need to put ourselves in better position to score.”