BLOOMSBURG — Midd-West scored two runs on wild pitches in the top of the seventh, and Garrett Leitzel struck out the side on 14 pitches in the bottom of the seventh to pick up the victory as the Mustangs beat Bloomsburg, 3-2, on Wednesday in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II baseball.
The Mustangs (9-5 overall, 7-5 HAC-II) manufactured a run to take a 1-0 lead in the top of the third. Caden Wolfley singled, stole second and third, then scored on Aidan Everly's RBI groundout.
Bloomsburg (4-11, 2-11 HAC-II) took the lead in the bottom of the sixth, finally touching up Preston Arbogast, who had allowed just three singles until that point.
Sam Staib doubled with one out, and Hughie Curran followed with an RBI double of his own to tie the game.
Leitzel came on in relief, getting a strikeout, before hitting a batter. Andrew Mottern's single gave the Panthers a 2-1 advantage before a flyout ended the inning.
Arbogast and Leitzel each singled with one out to start the top of the seventh for the Mustangs. Arbogast and courtesy runner Isaac Knepp each moved up a base on a passed ball.
After a pop out for the second out, Arbogast scored on a wild pitch during Matt Weimer's walk to tie the game. Knepp then scored on a wild pitch to give Midd-West the lead, before a groundout ended the inning.
Leitzel struck out the top three hitters in the Bloomsburg order to end the game.
Midd-West 3, Bloomsburg 2
Midd-West;001;000;2 — 3-5-1
Bloomsburg;000;002;0 — 2-6-1
Preston Arbogast, Garrett Leitzel (6) and Matt Weimer. Liam Birrane and Hughie Curan.
WP: Leitzel LP: Birrane.
Midd-West: Caden Wolfley, 1-for-3, 2 stolen bases, run.
Bloomsburg: Sam Staib, 1-for-3, double, run; Curran, 2-for-3, double, RBI.