BEAVER SPRINGS — Caden Wolfley went to the batter's box in the bottom of the eighth inning Monday with the opportunity to square his personal ledger.
The math wasn't exact, seeing as the junior standout cost Midd-West one run and helped Mifflinburg to a few, but he made it all good in the Mustangs' book with a clutch game-winning single.
"When I know he's coming up in the lineup, it's like, 'Oh, we're good,'" said Midd-West coach Scott Wright.
Wolfley ended a tremendous clash that saw starters Garrett Leitzel and Zeb Hufnagle pitch as well as their Division I-college-bound teammates, and the visiting Wildcats rally for two late-game ties before falling, 9-8.
"It was a great game all the way around. It was a great game between two good teams," said Mifflinburg coach Tom Church. "We could have folded the tents and we came back — twice. I'm proud of our kids. They battled. All night long, they battled."
The Mustangs improved to 6-1 overall, 3-0 in Division II of the Heartland Athletic Conference. They host Montoursville (3-0 HAC-II) on Wednesday for sole possession of first place in the division.
Mifflinburg (5-3), which is winless in the division, led 2-0 after Troy Dressler's titanic first-inning homer to center field. The right-handed Hufnagle took it from there, thriving with the inside fastball, and recording six of his seven strikeouts through three innings, including five in a row to close the third. Wolfley ended that string with a leadoff single in the fourth, and promptly stole second base. However, he mistakenly thought there was a foul ball during his steal attempt and walked off the bag toward first base and into a rundown for the inning's first out.
Midd-West scored its first run later in the fourth, with Leitzel's two-out hit through the left side of the infield driving in Griffen Paige from second base.
"Garrett came up and got an RBI, and I knew since Griff was on second I would have been on third. We easily tie the game there, and may be in a different situation," said Wolfley. "I honestly just tried to put it away because I've always been taught that in baseball you've got to have a short memory."
The Mustangs surged ahead 4-2 in the fifth when Paige slammed a two-out, two-run double to the gap in left-center field. Mifflinburg answered with a sudden two-run rally against Leitzel, a left-hander who had struck out nine and walked one to that point. Lucas Whittaker worked a full-count walk, and Hufnagle followed with a ground-rule double to straightaway center. Luke Rokavec, who cut his warm-up pitches short to grab a bat, lofted a high fly the opposite way, and tucked a two-run single inside the left-field line to make it 4-4.
Leitzel eclipsed the 100-pitch mark with his 10th strikeout to close the top of the sixth. The junior is third on the pecking order behind fellow lefties Paige (committed to Wright State) and Wolfley (Charleston Southern), but he leads the trio with a 2.33 ERA.
"What do you say about a game like that?" said Wright. "That was lights-out."
"If he can keep guys off balance, he's tough to hit," Paige added. "When he can come out and get us six innings like that, we should be winning a lot of ballgames."
Leitzel helped put himself in line for his second win with a leadoff single in the home sixth that sparked a four-run rally. The Mustangs went ahead 8-4 with a bases-loaded walk, Aidan Everly's two-run single to center, and the second of two wild pitches.
The Wildcats responded with back-to-back hits from eight-hole hitter Jarrett Miller (single) and nine-hole stick Tanner Zimmerman (double) that led to a four-run inning. Wolfley made a long sprint for Zimmerman's drive to right-center, but the ball glanced off his glove. A subsequent walk filled the bases, and Wright called on Paige. Zach Wertman scorched a two-run single through the left side ahead of a two-run infield error with two outs that tied the score.
"It's tough coming in bases loaded, no outs, but I just wanted to throw strikes and hopefully get outs with defense," said Paige, who fanned five in two innings and got the win. "Don't give them anything else; just make them earn it."
Rokavec pitched a 1-2-3 seventh, and Paige struck out two in the eighth around a walk to Zimmerman. Mifflinburg's go-ahead run was left at second when Wertman was ejected for muttering profanity after a called strike during his at-bat. Church, who said he didn't hear Wertman's comment, was subsequently ejected for questioning the move.
"I said, 'That's a joke,' and he tossed me. I've been worse than that and never gotten tossed for it," Church said. "(Wertman is) a kid and he learned his lesson, but he didn't say it loud, (and) he didn't make the umpire look bad."
The Mustangs won in the home eighth when Wolfley followed one-out singles by Matthew Weimer and Everly with a rocket through the right side of the infield.
"What really got to me was that missed ball in right-center," he said. "I know I catch that 10 more times if it's hit to me. That was what I wanted to make up for most."
MIDD-WEST 9, MIFFLINBURG 8 (8 INN.)
Mifflinburg;200;002;40 — 8-8-1
Midd-West;000;134;01 — 9-11-1
Zeb Hufnagle, Luke Rokavec (6) and Lucas Whittaker. Garrett Leitzel, Aidan Everly (7), Griffen Paige (7) and Matthew Weimer.
WP: Paige. LP: Rokavec.
Mifflinburg: Andrew Diehl 1-for-4, run; Zach Wertman 1-for-4, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Troy Dressler 1-for-4, home run (1st, 1 on), run, 2 RBIs; Hufnagle 1-for-4, double, run; Rokavec 1-for-3, 2 RBIs; Lane Hook 1-for-4; Jarrett Miller 1-for-4, run; Tanner Zimmerman 1-for-3, double, run.
Midd-West: Everly 2-for-4, run, 2 RBIs; Caden Wolfley 2-for-5, RBI; Paige 2-for-2, double, run, 2 RBIs; Leitzel 2-for-4, RBI; Trevor Sheaffer 1-for-3, double, run; Easton Erb 1-for-3, 2 runs; Weimer 1-for-2, RBI; Tucker McClellan 3 runs.