INDIANAPOLIS — If there’s one thing that Penn State coach James Franklin and the Nittany Lions’ contingent wanted Big Ten media to know before they left Indianapolis, it was this: defensive tackle PJ Mustipher has passed the Penn State conditioning test.
During the Nittany Lions’ turn at the podium at Lucas Oil Stadium, Franklin, safety Ji’Ayir Brown and quarterback Sean Clifford and Mustipher himself all took turns pointing out that he’d never have to run the conditioning test again, and hadn’t needed to take a modified version to pass. While the Nittany Lions had some fun with their teammate, it was clear that they were thrilled to have him back on the field.
“He’s in great spirits,” Franklin said. “He feels both mentally and physically 100 percent back because I think that’s a big part of this, right, as well as not just the physical aspect of it, it’s the mental aspect of it as well.”
Mustipher last played in an October 2021 win over Indiana before requiring knee surgery, and it was clear the Nittany Lions felt his absence. Without him on the field, Penn State only beat Maryland and Rutgers, going from a 5-0 start to a 7-6 record. Even though the injuries to Mustipher, Clifford and others offered an easy excuse for the lack of consistency, nobody at Penn State wanted to use it.
“We want to change that, and that’s why we’re putting in the work,” Mustipher said. “We’ve just got to keep building, and I’m excited because we’ve had really good workouts, really good spring ball and a really good summer. Now we’ve got to go into fall camp with the same type of attention to detail and focus that we’ve had all offseason, and it’ll flow right into September.”
Mustipher might have managed the Penn State conditioning test, but handling the legendary St. Elmo’s spicy shrimp cocktail in Indianapolis proved another matter. Franklin didn’t warn his players about the cocktail sauce’s heat, and both Mustipher and Clifford found out about it the hard way.
“I tried to tough that out a little bit, but I took another bite and it hit me,” Mustipher said. “But Sean was hurting, and I told him, ‘That’s why you play quarterback.’”
Standard is perfection
For the first time since 2016, Ohio State came into media day without being the defending Big Ten champions.
Not only that, but for the first time since 2011, the Buckeyes failed to beat Michigan.
Both of those things fell well below coach Ryan Day’s standards.
“Maybe at some places, 11-2 with a Rose Bowl victory is a good year. It isn’t at Ohio State,” Day said. “Our three goals are beat the team up north, win the Big Ten Championship, win the National Championship. That’s our goals, and those things didn’t happen last year.”
Untied
During Big Ten media day, a common theme was on the changing landscape of college football and how the transfer portal, NIL and conference realignment have signaled just how much times have changed.
Illinois coach Bret Bielema focused on changing times as well during his time at the podium, but he pointed to a different sign: his players’ request not to wear ties to the event. At first, Bielema balked, remembering his days at Iowa when wearing a tie to media day was mandatory. However, after talking to his coaches, he decided to let it go.
“They unanimously told me I was in the wrong, to actually let them be independent and go without ties.” Bielema said. “So I’m walking in this morning behind them, all four of them good-looking, strapped-up, well-trained athletes. and I’m looking, and they don’t have ties on, and they’re all wearing tennis shoes. I think about the world we’re in, and I think about Hayden Fry would literally probably slap me in the back of the head if I showed up with a pair of tennis shoes and no tie.
“But I think that’s the part of college football that’s awesome, right? There’s never been a time or a place where I think college football could be more exciting.”
The Fighting Illini weren’t the only ones to go without ties. From Penn State, Mustipher and Brown both elected not to wear ties, perhaps appropriately given that the Fighting Illini and the Nittany Lions played out college football’s first nine-overtime contest last year, with Illinois winning 20-18.
ONE MILESTONE AT A TIME
During the offseason, Rutgers coach Greg Schiano found himself with several dates on his calendar that served as an unmistakable sign that he’s been in the business for a while: his former players getting married.
“They’re starting to get a little older now. I’d like to say that they’re all young guys, but some of them are in their 30s,” he said. “I know I’m getting older when I went to a rash of weddings for my former players this summer. Those are the signs. I don’t have any grandkids yet, but when that happens, then you know you’ve officially made it.”
However, the 56-year-old Schiano made sure to clarify that he’s in no rush to get to that one.
“That is not, to the four Schiano children, a challenge,” he said. “Take your time.”
Katie Schiano is a sophomore on Bucknell’s women’s soccer team, and Joe Schiano graduated from Bucknell in 2019. Schiano’s other two children — Matt and John — are both seniors on Amherst’s football team.