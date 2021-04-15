Penn State’s defensive line will undergo a makeover next season, following losses to graduation and the NCAA’s transfer portal.
The Nittany Lions will turn to talent already in the program, as well as a couple of offseason additions via the transfer portal.
Entering his fourth year at Penn State, defensive tackle PJ Mustipher is poised to take the next step, not only on the football field, but also in the locker room as one of the defense’s focal points.
It’s a challenge Mustipher said he embraces.
“I think teams who have great leadership have the best success. I just try to go to work every day and really be a guy who leads by example,” Mustipher said, “(the guy) who younger guys can look at who goes out there every day and gets the job done and does it extremely well.”
Penn State’s defensive line was a strength under former position coach Sean Spencer, who now coaches the defensive line for the New York Giants. Spencer’s departure in 2020 brought defensive line coach John Scott Jr. to State College.
The Nittany Lions ranked fourth in the Big Ten last year in run defense after allowing 130.2 yards per game to opposing offenses. Penn State’s defense recorded a Big Ten fifth-best 21 sacks, as well. Outgoing Penn State players Shaka Toney (defensive end), Antonio Shelton (defensive tackle) and Shane Simmons (defensive end) accounted for 11.5 of the Nittany Lions’ sack totals last year. Toney and Simmons graduated, while Shelton transferred to Florida.
Defensive ends Adisa Isaac and Arnold Ebiketie — a Temple transfer — are among those expected to compete for time at defensive end. Isaac played in each of Penn State’s nine games last year, and ended his sophomore season with 13 tackles and two quarterback hurries to go with 1.5 sacks.
“I’ve been put in this position — it’s nothing that I’m not ready for,” Isaac said. “It’s a new step for me, and I feel like I have to take a lot of the young guys under my wing, being that I’m still a young guy, so I feel like I just have to learn as I go, and help as I go, as well.”
Scott said Ebiketie has fit in with his new program.
“Arnold — we called him AK — has done a great job blending in (with) the culture here, blending in with the defensive line room,” Scott said. “He’s a quiet guy, and you might not hear him say anything, but man, does he come to work.”
Penn State also added former Duke defensive tackle Derrick Tangelo. Tangelo played in 47 games, starting 27, during his time with the Blue Devils.
“Derrick’s been the same way coming into the program,” said Scott, when assessing both transfer players. “Both of those guys have fit really well in the d-line room. They’ve come in and they’ve lived and breathed the culture here. … (Derrick) is really quick. He’s played big-time football down at Duke; he’s played with some good guys. He has an understanding and a maturity about him that is going to allow us to be able to help our football team.”
Scott is hoping to take the next step in putting his stamp on Penn State’s defensive line unit.
“I think from a technical standpoint coach Scott is unbelievable,” Penn State defensive end Nick Tarburton said. “He’s extremely smart with certain techniques, whether that be in the run game or the pass game, and just the way he teaches it is super beneficial not just to me, but the (defensive line) as a whole.”