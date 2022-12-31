I’ve never been much of one for making New Year’s resolutions. After all, why make a list of things, that if they are that important, you should already be doing them? To me it just doesn’t make sense. I already have a wife and a doctor to provide me with a growing list of things I should resolve not to do. Maybe I should make a list of things that I’d enjoy doing. After all, the odds of success would certainly be a lot higher.
OK, here goes. I hereby resolve to get out and do some late-season small game hunting. I am sure I could find a few squirrels or maybe a rabbit or two that my loving wife Karen could then use to make a nice batch of pot pie.
Let’s see, resolution No. 2: Spend more time at the local tackle shop. Soon warm weather will be here and I’ll want to be well-supplied with fishing tackle.
Resolution No. 3: Begin gathering information on new places to hunt, fish or hike. A cold winter day is a great time to get online and find out what is available both locally and across the state. Information can be gathered about state parks, state forests, and Gamelands without leaving the comfort of home. Once spring arrives this information could lead to some great outdoor adventures.
Resolution No. 4: Visit a few local gun shops. At my age, I seldom think about new guns, preferring older firearms. However, a look at the used rack just might prove to hold an old favorite or two. After all, guns are like fishing tackle — you can always justify the purchase of more if you try long enough.
Resolution No. 5: Visit with friends. One old timer with the gift of gab told me his family said that to occupy him, all you had to do was place an old hat on a fence post and he would tell it hunting and fishing tales for hours. I don’t think I’m quite to that point, but my wife and daughter tell me it is close.
Resolution No. 6: Spend more time with the boys. When I say boys, I mean my three German Shorthair Pointers Jack, Gauge and Moose. Those three guys crave fresh air and freedom even more than I do and are great companions. My friend, a good dog is like a good woman. Their love is one of the greatest blessings you will ever know.
Resolution No. 7: Spend as much time as possible with those I care about and who care about me. The good Lord gives us all a limited amount of time on this Earth and it is important we make the most of it. What better way to spend that time than with those that are important to you?
Well folks, some say seven is a lucky number so I guess I’ll quit my rambling at seven resolutions. After all, the boys have started barking and circling me as I write, letting me know that they are ready for a bit of fresh air.
In closing, I’d like to thank you once again for reading the rambling thoughts of an old redneck. Here’s wishing you and yours a blessed and enjoyable New Year.