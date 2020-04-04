While making the considerable transition from playing for a small Pennsylvania high school team to a surging college soccer program that’s making positive strides had Luke Myers leery going in, he certainly handled the situation remarkably well.
How else would one characterize playing in every game while starting 16 of those 22 contests for a Penn State Harrisburg squad that claimed its first North Eastern Athletic Conference championship before advancing to its first NCAA Division III Tournament?
Without question, remarkably well fits the Greenwood grad’s exploits rather snugly.
“It was a very satisfying season,” said the versatile 5-10, 175-pound freshman, who pocketed one goal and assisted on four others for a Penn State Harrisburg side (15-6-1) that established a single-season record for victories.
“I’m excited for the upcoming year as well. We only lost two seniors, so most of the team will be back. We have high hopes for next year. This past year we could have gone farther, because our NCAA Tournament game was a very winnable game.”
Winnable since Franklin & Marshall played short for the final 48 minutes or so after its goalkeeper was sent off for a violent tackle. While Myers & Co. were unable to cash in and the Diplomats buried a late free kick, that’s what sent F&M forward.
Not even one week earlier, Myers’ outlet after winning a ball in the midfield eventually led to the game-winning finish in overtime in the NEAC title game, a 3-2 victory over Keuka (N.Y.).
Yet if one listens to Myers — who did get moved around before settling in as a holding midfielder — he didn’t know his first year of college ball would play out the way it did.
“Coming into the season, my expectations weren’t very high actually,” said Myers, the Tri-Valley League’s Most Valuable Player and a first-team Daily Item all-star as a senior attacking midfielder. “I knew it was a very good program. Having some experience before actually getting (on the field was key). We had like a captains’ week where it was just the players and the coaches weren’t allowed to be there.
“I didn’t seem to stand out there as much as some other times, so I wasn’t really expecting much. But then come game times, when my coach was there, he seemed very impressed,” Myers added. “When I first met him, he had great advice and great words and he knew me as a player. He had expectations for me and he thinks higher of me than I do myself. … That gave me more confidence in my own game.
“I’m blessed to have had that opportunity to start most of the games and to have that experience was a great start. … It was a great freshman year to say the least.”
Since Myers arrived on the Middletown campus with an array of polished technical skills and the ability to land a lengthy service on a teammate’s head or at their feet, fourth-year coach Daniel Krzyzanowicz (53-28-5) knew he could help the Lions.
Myers also is capable of initiating the attack in restart situations, a dimension of his well-rounded game that was readily apparent at Greenwood, so there's another plus.
“To be honest, he could be an excellent goal scorer but he’s just very unselfish,” said Krzyzanowicz, whose Lions returned to the NEAC prior to last season following a lengthy run in the Capital Athletic Conference. “To be honest, I think he was just trying to find himself a bit. We kept moving him deeper (on the field) and he was excellent.
“He created a lot of goals for us. He helped us to keep possession of the ball and keep the ball moving. He’s very intelligent and the kid gets better. I told him at the end of the year, ‘I don’t know if I ever had a freshman grow that much in one year in terms of footballing IQ and knowledge.’ Every day he soaks up every piece of information and actually utilizes it in his repertoire, which a lot of players don’t.”
Krzyzanowicz wasn’t the lone skipper to be impressed by Myers’ efforts as the NEAC’s soccer masterminds tagged him a second-team all-league performer.
He was the only freshman field player to pocket that postseason honor.
“I’m actually really excited to see what he’s going to do going forward,” said Krzyzanowicz, who believes Myers could wind up being a four-time all-league choice if he remains on an upward crescendo. “I’m thinking he’s only going to get better.”
Obviously, Myers’ expectations heading into the 2020 campaign — assuming there is a 2020 season — are much different than what he was flashing last August.
“It helped me to push myself,” Myers admitted.
Yet soccer isn’t the only part of his college experience that he’s totally committed to, especially since Myers is on an academic path that he’s hoping leads him to a degree in Biology. And then there’s his desire to play baseball at the college level.
A right-handed pitcher — he played on the Greenwood squad that last spring tumbled in the PIAA’s Class A championship game — Myers and his Lions teammates were on their way back from Myrtle Beach, S.C., when they learned their 2021 season had been scuttled by the Coronavirus spread. Only 12 games (7-5) had been played.
And while Myers had yet to appear in a game for Penn State Harrisburg, he’s already considering taking advantage of the extra year the NCAA likely will grant spring athletes so he can continue to pitch and earn a Master’s degree at the same time.
Then, Myers hopes to attend medical school.
So, with his first college baseball season already scrapped, Myers is busy taking online classes from his Perry County home while trying to remain fit for his upcoming soccer season. He said he spent part of Wednesday running.
“Well, we sure as hell hope that we’re going to be playing come September 1,” Krzyzanowicz said emphatically. “I think his role is going to continue to increase within the team, to be honest. I don’t know if it’s going to be next year or later on, but he’s going to take on a leadership role within the team as well.
“He might be our most natural leader.”