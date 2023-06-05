Weather Alert

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR MOST OF CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA... The National Weather Service in State College has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Northern Clinton, Northern Centre, Southern Centre, Blair, Huntingdon, Mifflin, Juniata, Bedford, Fulton, Franklin, Northern Lycoming, Sullivan, Southern Clinton, Southern Lycoming, Union, Snyder, Montour, Northumberland, Columbia, Perry, Dauphin, Schuylkill, Lebanon, Cumberland, Adams, York and Lancaster Counties. * TIMING...From 11 am until 8 pm on Tuesday. * WINDS...Northwest 10 to 20 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph, especially over the higher terrain. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 to 25 percent. * TEMPERATURES...Ranging from the the mid 70s to lower 80s. * IMPACTS...Rapid wildfire growth and spread expected. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur due to a combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels. A Red Flag Warning may be issued. For more information about wildfire danger, burn restrictions, and wildfire prevention and education, please visit the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources website at http://dcnr.pa.gov/Communities/Wildfire. &&