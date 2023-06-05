MILLERSTOWN — Sam Myers has been masterful in this postseason, but the Greenwood senior took it a step further Monday in the Wildcats' first-round state playoff victory.
Myers fired a four-hit shutout, striking out 10 without walking a batter, as Greenwood downed District 5 runner-up Meyersdale, 8-0, at the Wildcats' home field.
What's more, the ace right-hander put a bow on the complete-game victory with just 75 pitches — right on the number that mandates two calendar days of rest. Had he thrown one more, he would not be eligible to pitch when Greenwood takes on DuBois Central Catholic in Thursday's Class A state quarterfinals.
Greenwood (13-12) backed Myers with 13 hits, including Tyler Sherman's two-run home run in the sixth inning that capped the scoring. Bryce Danko finished 3-for-4, while Kyle Corkle and Michael Hoy both matched Sherman with two hits in the victory.
The Wildcats face District 9 runner-up DuBois Central Catholic (18-5) on Thursday at a site and time to be announced.
After Myers struck out the side in the first inning, Greenwood struck for four runs in the bottom half. Corkle and Myers opened the inning with singles, and the Red Raiders (8-15) committed consecutive errors to plate two runs. Gavin Jones and Danko then had run-scoring singles for a 4-0 lead.
The score was unchanged until the home fourth when Sherman smoked a two-out, two-run single through the left side for a 6-0 lead. Hoy and Corkle set the stage with back-to-back hits with one out.
Myers had five strikeouts after two innings, and he ended each of the first four frames with punchouts. Meyersdale didn't advance a runner to second base.
Myers upped his record to 4-0 with an 0.93 ERA and 26 strikeouts in four postseason starts this season.
PIAA CLASS A BASEBALL
FIRST ROUND
Greenwood 8, Meyersdale 0
Meyersdale;000;000;0 — 0-4-3
Greenwood;400;202;x — 8-13-1
Braden Kretchman and Lars Murray. Sam Myers and Gage Wirth.
WP: Myers. LP: Kretchman.
Meyersdale: Murray 1-for-3; Ryan Sechler 2-for-3; Bradin Schrock 1-for-2.
Greenwood: Kyle Corkle 2-for-4, run; Myers 1-for-4; Tyler Sherman 2-for-4, home run (6th, 1 on), 2 runs, 4 RBIs; Wirth 1-for-4, run, RBI; Gavin Jones 1-for-3, run, RBI; Bryce Danko 3-for-4, RBI; Gavin Fegley 1-for-3; Michael Hoy 2-for-3, 2 runs.