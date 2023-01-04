The Associated Press
RALEIGH, N.C. — Terquavion Smith scored 24 points, and N.C. State jumped all over No. 16 Duke from the opening tip, rolling to an 84-60 win on Wednesday night in the long-running series between Atlantic Coast Conference neighbors.
Georgia Tech 76, No. 12 Miami 70
ATLANTA — Lance Terry scored a season-high 24 points, Miles Kelly added 20, and Georgia Tech snapped Miami’s nine-game winning streak.
No. 13 Arkansas 74, No. 20 Missouri 68
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Ricky Council scored 25 points, and Joseph Pinion scored 13 off the bench as Arkansas rallied from a 17-point deficit to beat Missouri.
Georgia 76, No. 22 Auburn 64
ATHENS, Ga. — Terry Roberts overcame early foul trouble to match his career high with 26 points, and Georgia made first-year coach Mike White’s Southeastern Conference debut with the Bulldogs memorable by beating Auburn.
No. 23 Charleston 92, N.C. A&T 79
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Dalton Bolon tallied his first career double-double with 22 points and 10 boards as the College of Charleston won its 14th straight game by notching a victory over N.C. A&T.
No. 25 Iowa State 63, Oklahoma 60
NORMAN, Okla. — Caleb Grill scored 20 points, and Iowa State held on to beat Oklahoma.
WOMEN
Seton Hall 72, No. 24 St. John’s 51
SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. — Amari Wright scored 17 points without missing a shot, and Seton Hall defeated previously unbeaten St. John’s.
No. 11 Iowa State 70, West Virginia 50
AMES, Iowa — Ashley Joens scored 19 points and set a pair of Iowa State records in leading the Cyclones to victory over West Virginia.
No. 21 Kansas 77, Texas Tech 59
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Holly Kersgieter and Zakiyah Franklin scored 26 points apiece, and Kansas defeated Texas Tech.
Providence 79, No. 25 Creighton 75
OMAHA, Neb. — Grace Efosa more than doubled her career-high with 27 points, and Providence won its first Big East Conference game of the season.