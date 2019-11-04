College athletics’ hot-button issue reached fever pitch on Tuesday when the NCAA Board of Governors unanimously voted “to permit students participating in athletics the opportunity to benefit from the use of their name, image and likeness in a manner consistent with the collegiate model.”
The announcement sparked a cascade of praise on social media by student-athletes, fans and those with favorable opinions. On its surface, the NCAA’s message appears clear-cut and well-intentioned. When examining the last eight words, however, it appears the NCAA’s statement is congruent with its long-held message: “In a manner consistent with the collegiate model.”
It’s no secret the NCAA is opposed to payment for its student-athletes. The organization has repeated its “collegiate model” ad nauseam when confronted with the compensation argument. Never mind the fact college coaches are pulling in multi-million dollar contracts, or that conferences are inking television deals well into the hundreds of millions.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom in September signed Senate Bill 206, which, beginning Jan. 1, 2023, allows college athletes in that state to receive compensation for their name, image and likeness in the form of endorsements, as well as allow them to hire agents.
Newsom’s signature sparked a domino effect.
Pennsylvania state lawmakers Dan L. Miller (D-42) and Ed Gainey (D-24) on Sept. 30 co-sponsored HB 1909. The bill, in part, “seeks to help ensure that college athletes have equal rights and economic freedoms afforded to all students and residents in this commonwealth.”
Lawmakers from Florida, New York and South Carolina have since introduced similar legislation. Minnesota state senator Roger Chamberlain, a Republican, recently drafted a bill that follows the framework of California’s legislation.
“Colleges and the NCAA have been getting rich off these players,” Chamberlain told the Duluth News Tribune. “It shouldn’t just be these institutions making all the money. That’s the core of this.”
The NCAA feels the mounting pressure, which is why its announcement on Tuesday seems reactionary rather than proactive. The NCAA will do everything in its power to restrict student-athletes from receiving compensation. The NCAA also knows state legislators from both political parties will follow California’s lead.
Not long after Newsome signed SB 206, I spoke with Ramogi Huma, the executive director of the National College Players Association. Huma played football at UCLA in the mid-1990s. He said name, image and likeness embodies the tenets of democracy.
“It’s not apolitical, it actually captures the core political principles of each party,” Huma said. “I think for the Democrats, equal rights, civil rights, those kinds of issues are emphasized when they look at this. And for Republicans, it’s free enterprise. We’ve been saying this for years. Even behind closed doors with lawmakers, we’ve pointed it out at times publicly, that everyone should be behind this. Really, for the first time, we’re seeing it happen.”
The argument to pay college athletes is as old as college athletics. Compensating them for their name, image and likeness seems to be a fair compromise. Colleges have benefited from amateur athletics for long enough. The same NCAA that is vehemently opposed to player compensation profited $1.06 billion from September 2016 to August 2017, according to ESPN’s Darren Rovell.
Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott earned $5.2 million in 2017-18, according to the San Jose Mercury News. Four California schools (UCLA, California, Southern Cal and Stanford) compete in the Pac-12. Scott gave a pointed, but unsurprising answer during his conference’s women’s basketball media days in October.
“We are for choice, and if young people want to earn money from their name, image or likeness or get paid to play, they should have that opportunity. That’s called pro sports,” Scott told The Associated Press during the event. “College sports is different. You go to get an education. It’s amateur, they’re students. Those are the defining characteristics and we’d like to see those lines not get blurred.”
Someone should inform Commissioner Scott those lines were blurred years ago.
The momentum for name, image and likeness will only grow stronger as more state legislators mobilize behind the cause. As long as universities continue to stuff their coffers with millions from college athletics, student-athletes will have a legitimate claim to receive some form of earnings.